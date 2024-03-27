Carnegie Learning Wins 2024 EdTech Award for MATHstream

MATHia® Named Finalist for Best AI Solution

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education—Carnegie Learning, a global leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education, announced today that MATHstream was named a winner of The 2024 EdTech Awards for best video-based learning solution. MATHia® was named a finalist for best artificial intelligence solution.









MATHstream is the only adaptive, interactive video streaming program for grades 6-12 where teachers who are high-profile math influencers deliver targeted instruction in an engaging, game-based environment. Offering a 1:1 learning experience from streamer to student, MATHstream pairs engaging video lessons with real-time questions, prompts, and feedback to meet students exactly where they are in their learning journey.

MATHia® is a smarter math learning software that uses artificial intelligence and cognitive science to mirror a human tutor. Proven in efficacy by a gold-standard RAND study, it provides a simple-to-use, 1:1 personalized learning experience for every student – supporting those who are struggling through just-in-time feedback and contextual hints, while challenging those who are ready for more, all at the same time, through sophisticated AI technology that adapts at a detailed, skill-by-skill level.

“We believe that transforming education starts with a deep understanding of how students learn best,” said Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin. “This recognition represents the culmination of over two decades of research and development, harnessing the power of AI technology to personalize the learning journey and drive success for each and every student. We are excited about the roles MATHstream and MATHia play in revolutionizing learning experiences around the globe.”

“We are honored to recognize Carnegie Learning as a finalist and winner of The EdTech Awards 2024,” stated Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. “Like our world, the whole of education is currently in flux. To the fierce, persistent, and indefatigable innovators, leaders, and trendsetters at Carnegie Learning—congratulations!”

About Carnegie Learning, Inc. Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Learning is at the forefront of ed tech companies using data and AI to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students. A leader in K-12 education for 26+years, Carnegie’s award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, and high-dosage tutoring products are used by over 5.5 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Born out of Carnegie Mellon University, the company continues to conduct research with over $90M in grant funding from the Gates Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, Department of Education, among others. Visit carnegielearning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About EdTech Digest and The EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

