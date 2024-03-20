Carnegie Learning Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for LiveHint AI™

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education—Carnegie Learning, a global leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education, announced today that the company was named a winner of the 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program for LiveHint AI™.









LiveHint AI is the FIRST Generative AI math tutor trained to think like a student. LiveHint AI, a math tutor built on a large language model informed by over 25 years of proprietary data, is designed to help students dramatically accelerate their progress in middle and high school math. This ground-breaking product transforms how students learn math and is the latest innovation from Carnegie Learning, one of the world’s 150 most innovative ed-tech companies.

“We firmly believe that innovation in education begins with a better understanding of how students learn,” said Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin. “Over two decades of research and development have shown the unmatched ability of AI to cultivate students’ conceptual understanding. We are excited about the role LiveHint AI can play in transforming education and proud to accept this recognition of our commitment to provide schools across the globe with innovative instructional solutions. The potential for LiveHint AI to transform education is limitless.”

“We are truly honored to recognize Carnegie Learning with this prestigious award,” stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. “The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!”

About Carnegie Learning, Inc. Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Learning is at the forefront of ed tech companies using data and AI to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students. A leader in K-12 education for 26+years, Carnegie’s award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, and high-dosage tutoring products are used by over 5.5 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Born out of Carnegie Mellon University, the company continues to conduct research with over $90M in grant funding from the Gates Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, Department of Education, among others. Visit carnegielearning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

