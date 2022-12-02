<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Carnegie Learning Appoints Visionary Leader Suzanne Simons as New Chief Literacy and ELL Officer

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#edtechCarnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education and formative assessment, today announced Dr. Suzanne Simons as Chief Literacy and English Language Learner (ELL) Officer.


Simons brings more than 20 years of experience to Carnegie Learning–in public schools, higher education, teacher training, school reform, disciplinary literacy, curriculum, assessment, district transformation, publishing, ed tech, and more.

“Suzanne is a leading expert in the field of literacy with a remarkable ability to anticipate the future of our industry,” says Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin. “She has a dynamic personality and an innate ability to create excitement for new ideas and innovation to drive the next generation of literacy curriculum. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

Prior to joining Carnegie Learning, Simons led Content and Curriculum Innovation at the National Geographic Society. She developed an innovative Education Lab at National Geographic, reaching 42 million unique visitors through curriculum and experiences.

She also served as the Chief Academic Officer of the Literacy Design Collaborative (LDC) for seven years. Under her leadership, LDC developed the instructional model that serves as the basis for Carnegie Learning’s new 6-12 literature program. The LDC instructional model was extensively tested and evaluated through a CRESST gold standard federal research study in NYC and LAUSD with more than 55,000 middle and high school students. Students who received two LDC reading/writing modules achieved literacy gains of ten months more than matched pairs in a single school year.

“I’m thrilled to join Carnegie Learning right as the world of education is at an inflection point,” said Simons. “Carnegie Learning’s ability to ideate and innovate means we’re ready to demonstrate what learning can and should be for the next generation of critical thinkers and world-changers. This is a special company with a one-of-a-kind perspective on the future of education who knows how to turn vision into action. I can’t wait to get started.”

Simons grew up behind the Iron Curtain, in the Soviet Union, Romania, and Poland. She spent her formative years in non-English-speaking schools during the Cold War. She lives in Philadelphia.

ABOUT CARNEGIE LEARNING, INC.

Carnegie Learning is a leading provider of K-12 education technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions. With the highest-quality offerings for K-12 math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and more, Carnegie Learning is changing the way we think about learning and creating powerful results for teachers and students alike. Born from more than 30 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, the company has become a nationally recognized leader for its ability to harness the power of data to improve student performance. The company’s 700+ employees across the US and Canada—the majority of whom are former teachers—are passionate about partnering with educators in the implementation of effective, student-centered instructional strategies and supporting them in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

