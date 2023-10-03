Carmen M. Hernández Joins HITN’s Board of Directors

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hispanic Information Telecommunications Network (HITN) is proud to announce the election of Carmen M. Hernández, an accomplished leader with a distinguished career at Clayco, as the latest addition to its esteemed Board of Directors.









Carmen Hernández brings a wealth of experience and a track record of excellence in the construction and real estate industry to her new role on HITN’s Board. With over two decades of experience at Clayco, one of the nation’s premier construction and real estate development firms, Ms. Hernández has consistently demonstrated her commitment to innovation and community engagement.

Hernandez’s extensive real estate and construction background will be a valuable asset to HITN as it continues its mission of empowering Hispanic communities through education, information, and telecommunications. Her dedication to diversity and inclusion aligns seamlessly with HITN’s core values.

Carmen Hernández expressed her excitement about joining HITN, stating, “I am honored to be part of HITN’s mission to empower Hispanic communities through education and telecommunications. Access to knowledge and resources is crucial, and I am eager to contribute to HITN’s important work.”

As a member of the Board of Directors, Ms. Hernández will collaborate closely with HITN’s leadership team to provide strategic direction and support the organization’s ongoing efforts to expand its reach and impact within the Hispanic community.

“We are excited to welcome Carmen Hernández to HITN’s Board of Directors,” said Michael D. Nieves, CEO of HITN. “Her expertise in the construction and real estate industry, coupled with her commitment to community engagement and development, makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to serve the Hispanic community.”

Eduardo Bhatia, President of HITN’s Board of Directors, added, “The HITN Board of Directors proudly welcomes Carmen Hernández as its latest member. Carmen’s appointment enriches the Board with her extensive legal expertise, decades of advisory experience with corporate boards, and unwavering dedication to empowering NGOs in their community service endeavors. ¡Bienvenida!”

With Carmen Hernandez’s appointment, HITN strengthens its leadership team with a professional who embodies excellence and is deeply committed to fostering progress and opportunity within the Hispanic community.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact: Luis Alejandro Molina Tel. 646-731-3561 l.amolina@hitn.org