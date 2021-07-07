Carma’s Frank McDermott to Speak at Microsoft Inspire 2021

Company Chief to Join a Panel of Industry Experts Who Will Explore the Ways Microsoft’s Partnership Programs, Specifically ISV Connect, Drive Rapid Development, Speed to Market, and Scalability

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carma, Inc. CEO and Co-Founder, Frank McDermott, will join a panel of Microsoft leaders and other industry experts at the Microsoft Inspire developer conference July 14 – 15 2021.

Frank will address how Microsoft’s cloud platforms and the ISV Connect program have enabled Carma’s rapid, scalable, and secure creation of the first pre-integrated network & digital infrastructure (NDI) platform. Attendees will hear directly from partners using the program to help drive their business forward; they will also learn about the Business Applications ISV Connect Program enhancements launching this fall that simplify the partner experience while improving value and access to technical, marketing, and co-sell benefits.

WHO: Frank McDermott, Carma Chris Berglund, Sitecore Toby Bowers, Microsoft Brian Galicia, Microsoft Per Mikkelsen, Microsoft WHAT: Panel discussion, “Business Applications ISV Connect: Simplifying How Partners Build and Go to Market.” WHERE: On demand at Microsoft Inspire – aka.ms/InspireOD151 WHEN: Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10:00 am PDT HOW: Register for Inspire today at register.inspire.microsoft.com

Carma is a telecommunication- and data-center-specific platform that consolidates CRM, operational support system (OSS), business support system (BSS), data center infrastructure management (DCIM), and dozens of other functions across all industry verticals and organization roles. The solution is available via Microsoft AppSource, and the complete licensing experience is now managed through the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

Go to carma.net to learn more about the Carma network & digital infrastructure (NDI) platform.

About Carma, Inc.

Carma, a Microsoft for Startups member, CSP Direct Partner, ISV Cloud Embed Partner, and Dynamics 365 Telecom Accelerator Member, builds the telecom industry’s first Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) platform focused on the foundational network inventory for network operators, data centers, and large enterprises. Carma links the physical assets of the network and data center to every customer, order, service, and invoice line item for complete visibility into every transaction within the telecommunications industry. The company’s multidisciplinary teams also employ the Carma platform for network optimizations & integrations in its consulting engagements. For more information, visit carma.net and follow us on LinkedIn.

