Carma Joins the Autodesk Developer Network

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NDI—Carma today announced that it has joined the Autodesk Developer Network (ADN). Carma is also releasing a new feature directly integrating the AutoCAD DWG visualization of data center floorspace and electrical power distribution to inventory, service, and customer data stored within Carma.

Carma’s new feature leverages the power of DWG drawings and the commercial and operational state of digital infrastructure assets to provide sales, operations, and engineering teams unparalleled situational awareness for daily functions. The feature allows users to leverage a manufacturer’s DWG stencils of equipment to create scale drawings of the physical floorspace and operationalizes a site’s electrical distribution drawings for users to understand the real-time status of the electrical components.

Carma uses Autodesk’s cloud services on the Forge platform to eliminate the manual entry required to implement competing Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) applications. Instead, Carma provides scale measurements of distance and area for quoting directly from the management-, permitting-, and engineering-approved drawings without degrading the quality of the source data.

“We already provide the most powerful and comprehensive set of CRM, OSS, and BSS capabilities to telecoms looking to reduce IT cost and complexity,” said Carma Chief Executive Frank McDermott. “Now, deep collaboration with market leaders like Autodesk allow us to make data center asset management faster and easier for our network and data center customers while continuing to help them scale their businesses.”

ADN was created for software developers seeking proven tools and technologies to extend Autodesk products and technologies by allowing developers to leverage Autodesk’s large investments and expertise in design, engineering, and media and entertainment platform technologies. The new partnership provides application programming interface (API) access to Autodesk’s industry leading AutoCAD software and DWG file format for Carma users at zero additional cost.

Carma’s robust, SaaS-based Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) platform is a telecom industry-focused solution that aggregates more than 20 different functions into a single system that combines traditionally disjointed silos like space, power, interconnection, conduit, fiber, impact analysis, and customer communication. The addition of AutoCAD and other Autodesk APIs are the latest enhancements to the NDI offering, shortening the distance valuable data has to travel and providing additional value to users.

Carma is available via Microsoft AppSource with the underlying Microsoft licenses embedded; the complete licensing experience is managed natively through the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. Every Carma user uses a single Microsoft Dataverse environment across departments and perspectives to unify situational awareness of their businesses. To learn how you can access Carma NDI today, visit https://carma.net/contact.

Carma, a Microsoft for Startups member, CSP Direct Partner, ISV Cloud Embed Partner, and Dynamics 365 Telecom Accelerator Member, builds a comprehensive telecommunications management platform focused on the foundational network inventory for network operators, data centers, and large enterprises. Carma links the physical assets of the network and data center to every customer, order, service, and invoice line item for complete visibility into every transaction within the telecommunications industry. The company’s multidisciplinary teams also employ the Carma platform for network optimizations & integrations in its consulting engagements. For more information, visit carma.net and follow us on LinkedIn.

