Carlson Private Capital Partners Expands Portfolio with Investment in Millennium

Family Capital Investment Group Partners with Management to Grow and Expand Founder-Owned Business in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carlson Private Capital Partners (“CPC”), an investment firm formed by the Carlson family has made a significant investment in founder-owned Millennium based in Delavan, WI. The transaction closed on November 30, 2021. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Millennium is a leading value-added distributor and service provider to the broadband infrastructure and related industries. Founded in 2004, and headquartered in Delavan, WI, Millennium provides products and solutions to over 2,500 customers comprised of networks, contractors, DOTs, municipalities, and utilities. In addition to industry-leading products, Millennium offers an extensive suite of services and capabilities to support the unique needs of each customer throughout every step of their network infrastructure project execution.

Andy Cantwell, CPC Managing Partner, stated, “James Kyle and the Millennium team have built a tremendous company that is well-positioned on a national scale to support the continued build-out of broadband and related network infrastructure in North America. Our investment will help further accelerate the Company’s impressive growth and support Millennium’s future expansion plans in new geographies with enhanced product and technology capabilities.”

James Kyle, Millennium Founder and CEO, stated, “Carlson Private Capital is the perfect partner to take Millennium to the next level. Through this process it’s clear that the culture and vision of Carlson and Millennium are tightly aligned, and the long-term mindset at CPC sets them apart from a “traditional” private equity firm. It’s been our mission to build the company that consults, designs, finances, and supplies those wanting to build fiber networks in rural America. The Carlson team’s experience and network brings us the leverage to be the leader in this space and transform the expectations of our clients, helping them pass more homes with fiber even faster.”

Carlson Private Capital Partners was formed in 2018 by the Carlson family to provide a fundamentally different investment option to founder-owned businesses that desire a long-term capital partner focused on enhancing their legacies and the communities in which they operate.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC acted as financial advisor to Millennium on the transaction. Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres acted as legal advisor to Millennium on the transaction. Winston and Strawn acted as legal advisor to Carlson Private Capital.

About Carlson Private Capital Partners

Carlson Private Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests family capital in businesses best served by an investment partner focused on the long-term view and a tailored approach to a business ownership transition. Our investment platform leverages the Carlson family’s rich history of entrepreneurship and operational excellence. Our firm is inherently different. Our patient and flexible capital offers significant advantages over traditional, institutional private equity firms without sacrificing any of the speed, expertise or access to resources. For more information, visit www.carlsonprivatecapital.com.

About Millennium

Millennium, based in Delavan, WI, is a national, value-added distributor and service provider for customers requiring communication and fiber optic network material and products used to construct broadband infrastructure. For more information, visit https://www.mymillennium.us/

Contacts

Amanda Holmer



aholmer@carlsonprivatecapital.com

+763-762-2290

Andrew Cantwell



acantwell@carlsonprivatecapital.com

+763-762-2280