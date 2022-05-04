Home Business Wire Carlo Tortora Brayda Joins CyberStratos as Equity Partner
Carlo Tortora Brayda Joins CyberStratos as Equity Partner

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#capitalraiseCEA Group (“CEA”) and CyberStratos LLC are pleased to announce that Carlo Tortora Brayda di Belvedere has become an Equity Partner in CyberStratos LLC, a Company of CEA Group.

“Carlo Tortora Brayda’s deep business ties to Silicon Valley and the Technology Sector, coupled with his significant understanding of channel relationships and associated management make him a natural and important addition to the CyberStratos Team,” stated Rick Michaels, CEA’s Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of CyberStratos LLC.

Carlo Tortora Brayda di Belvedere is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gorilla Corporation, a global successful channel strategy and implementation firm headquartered in San Francisco. He is also the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Tortora Brayda Institute for Partnership Excellence, a global Think Tank that promotes business, technical and policy collaboration in technology sectors like Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence.

“The addition of Carlo Tortora Brayda to our CyberStratos Team has important business implications,” acknowledged Jeff Snyder, CyberStratos LLC Founder and Vice-Chairman. “Carlo’s proven success in helping technology firms accelerate their Topline growth through leveraging effective channel relationships, particularly in the Cybersecurity Domain is unparalleled. This will add significant growth and valuation benefit to CyberStratos’ Cyber Buy-and-Build strategy.”

Mr. Tortora Brayda di Belvedere stated: “The economic climate is perfect for Cyber Roll-Ups and the Buy-and-Build actions we are taking are poised for success,” he added, “I feel blessed and honored to be amongst stellar leaders like Mr. Michaels and Mr. Snyder.”

About CEA Group

Founded in 1973, CEA is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 900 transactions totaling $45 billion in 60 countries. CEA’s reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide. CEA also has significant investment interests in hi-growth technology areas like Cyber and Space.

About CyberStratos

CyberStratos LLC focuses on Cyber strategy consulting, opportunity pipeline and business development, and Cyber mergers and acquisitions.

CEA Atlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of SIPC.

