Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declared a dividend of $0.54 per share, payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its construction materials business (CCM) and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle’s products help drive lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building’s resiliency to the elements. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments.

Contacts

Jim Giannakouros, CFA



Vice President of Investor Relations



Carlisle Companies Incorporated



(480) 781-5135



jgiannakouros@carlisle.com