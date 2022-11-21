<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Care+Protect Black Friday Deals 2022: The Best Professional Care Products For Your Home

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Care+Protect launches three essential bundles at 50% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, helping families to clean and protect their homes and appliances.

Care+Protect offers a range of professional and universal products designed for the care, maintenance and protection of the home and its household appliances.

Each bundle is created to offer the maximum saving for consumers whilst offering full protection for the home and appliances.

Going the extra mile, Care+Protect has formulated a 3-in-1 Limescale Remover / Degreaser-Hygienic Cleaner to reduce energy consumption by c15%*, saving consumers around £200 per year.

With 8,000 reviews on Amazon, the brand continues to take the lead among preferred household products.

Care+Protect Essential Cleaning Bundle – £12.49 (50% off)

Care+Protect 3-in-1 Washing machine / Dishwasher Limescale remover & Degreaser & Cleaner (4 months supply)

  • Effectively combines descaling, degreasing and hygiene into a single product. Removes limescale build-up, deeply cleans and removes mould and bad odours, extending appliance life and reducing energy consumption by c15%*. Monthly treatment is recommended.

Care+Protect Universal Descaler for Coffee Machines & Kettles

  • Removes limescale, coffee and tea residues for the best aroma from your hot drinks. Monthly treatment is recommended with handy single-use sachets to maintain the efficiency of your coffee machine or kettle.

Care+Protect Iron Liquid Descaler

  • Removes limescale, ensuring the high performance of your iron. The product is sold in 12x single doses.

Care+Protect Pure Essence Laundry Perfume Bundle – £21 (30% off)

  • Clothes remain fragrant for up to 5 weeks. Suitable for all types of fabrics, colours and washing programmes. Intense fragrance even after tumble drying. It does not stain clothes and the 5-bottle bundle can be used for up to 100 cycles. Available in three different fragrances.

Care+Protect Washing machine / Dishwasher Limescale remover & Degreaser & Cleaner Bundle – £24 (40% off)

  • Effectively combines descaling, degreasing and hygiene into a single product. Removes limescale build-up, deeply cleans and removes mould and bad odours, extending appliance life and reducing energy consumption by c15%*. Monthly treatment is recommended.

About Care+Protect

Care+Protect is part of the Haier Group. Together with Care+Protect, the Haier Group is committed to working with its world-class ecosystem partners to continuously build a premium brand that offers effective and professional care for your home.

Contacts

Maria Jordan

Hello@firefliesmanagement.com
