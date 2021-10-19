CareAcademy Adds New Leadership in Sales and Engineering to Fuel Rapid Growth

Vice President of Engineering, Shira Haddad, and Vice President of Sales, Jeff Herd, bring industry expertise and experience scaling companies to support CareAcademy’s next phase of growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareAcademy, the leading home care and home health workforce empowerment platform, today announced the addition of two vice presidents to its leadership team overseeing engineering and sales.

As Vice President of Engineering, Shira Haddad will lead the engineering department and all related operations and activities. Prior to CareAcademy, Haddad led the engineering team at Kyruus, a provider of search, scheduling and data management solutions for healthcare organizations. Before Kyruus, she led the engineering department in Veson Nautical, a provider of commercial maritime software. Haddad brings more than 15 years’ experience in various software companies, serving in different management roles and specializing in leading scale, change and team empowerment. She earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

With nearly two decades of sales and business development experience in healthcare technology and payments, Jeff Herd joins as Vice President of Sales where he will focus on expanding its high-growth team and infrastructure to continue the rapid scaling of CareAcademy’s customer base. Prior to joining CareAcademy, Herd held sales leadership roles with Verifone, Zynx Health, Equinox Payments and Jacobus Consulting. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa.

“We are delighted to welcome Shira and Jeff to CareAcademy to help guide our engineering and sales teams, respectively, and to further accelerate this next phase of our growth strategy,” said Helen Adeosun, founder and CEO of CareAcademy. “Training is proving itself as a true health intervention as care moves rapidly into home and community-based settings. Jeff and Shira will play an instrumental role as we transform how quality home care is delivered, fueled by data and insights. Their combined experience and expertise scaling companies comes at a time when CareAcademy is experiencing tremendous growth and opportunity. We are excited to have them on board.”

These additions continue the company’s strong momentum. Earlier this year, CareAcademy announced the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board to partner with the company on key industry issues and provide support as CareAcademy endeavors to train one million new direct care workers by 2023. CareAcademy then announced the appointment of Robyn Lunsford as Senior Vice President of Operations to build out the company’s strategic operations and research foundation. More recently, CareAcademy was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company, a recognition of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

For more information about CareAcademy’s leadership team, please visit:



https://careacademy.com/about-us/#our-team

About CareAcademy

CareAcademy creates online training that empowers senior care professionals to deliver the highest caliber of service and improve the lives of older adults. More than 200,000 direct care workers are learning and growing professionally through CareAcademy. Coupled with its advanced reporting, training, and compliance management dashboard, CareAcademy is an end-to-end, scalable training solution that transforms home care businesses into efficient industry leaders. To learn more, visit https://careacademy.com.

