Cardio Diagnostics Announces Its Epi+Gen CHD Heart Attack Risk Assessment Test is Now Available at Meijer Supercenter in McHenry, Illinois

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), an AI-driven precision cardiovascular medicine company, announced today that the Company’s clinical blood test, Epi+Gen CHD is now available at Family Medicine Specialists’ (FMS) retail clinical location at the Meijer Supercenter in McHenry, Illinois.





Expanding Access in the Midwest

Meijer, a privately owned and family-operated retailer based in Michigan, has more than 500 locations in the heartland of America. The company’s consumers are predominately middle-aged and older adults in suburban and rural areas of the Midwest. Given that 73% of Meijer shoppers are within the Gen X and Boomers age groups of 45-years old and older, it is crucial to address the health needs of this demographic, particularly concerning heart disease.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women, including those aged 45 and older, making cardiovascular health a significant concern for Meijer’s customer base. Meijer’s commitment to health and wellness is evident through its in-store clinics and pharmacy services, which provide essential cardiovascular screenings, medication management, and personalized nutrition coaching.

“As a patient-centric company, Family Medicine Specialist is dedicated to supporting the health and wellness of families throughout Illinois,” said Jason Bellucci, MBA, President of Family Medicine Specialist. “Recognizing the prevalence of heart disease among women and older adults, we are committed to providing accessible cardiovascular care and wellness services to the communities we serve. Our goal is to ensure that our customers have the resources they need to maintain their heart health and lead vibrant, healthy lives.”

Heart Attack Prevention Tests in Retail Settings

FMS is a leading primary care and risk-bearing provider in Northern Illinois and in December 2023, launched the ongoing Heart Attack Prevention Initiative for at least 1,200 of their BlueCross BlueShield and other health plan patients. This launch in a retail healthcare setting is an expansion to existing and new patients in the area.

Employees and customers in the McHenry location of the Meijer Supercenter will have access to the Cardio Diagnostics’ blood-based heart attack risk assessment test, Epi+Gen CHD, on a walk-in basis. Epi+Gen CHD test predicts the probability that an individual will have a heart attack or experience sudden death associated with coronary heart disease in the next three years.

These services are particularly vital in the rural and suburban regions where most Meijer locations are situated, as these areas often have limited access to healthcare facilities. Meijer’s onsite clinic partners like FMS make precision cardiovascular tests available directly where they are needed. Partnerships between retail, provider and diagnostic companies can play a critical role in improving public health outcomes in the communities they serve.

Meesha Dogan, CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics stated that, “This initiative exemplifies the potential of combining retail convenience with cutting-edge medical diagnostics to deliver personalized healthcare solutions. By making Epi+Gen CHD test now available at another convenient retail location, we are working to ensure individuals can receive timely and accurate assessments of their heart attack risk, empowering them to take proactive steps towards managing their cardiovascular health. This model of accessible, community-based healthcare is a testament to the evolving landscape of preventive medicine and the importance of making advanced medical technologies widely available.”

With this latest expansion to Meijer, FMS now offers Cardio Diagnostics’ solutions across six locations, including two in a retail healthcare setting.

