Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO™ Wearable ECG System Chosen for Stanford Medicine Study to Measure Atrial Fibrillation in Older Women

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardiac Insight, Inc., a leading healthcare innovator specializing in prescription-based wearable cardiac sensors and automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software for cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis, today announced that researchers at Stanford Medicine selected the company’s Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG system for a medical study entitled: Serial 7-Day Electrocardiogram Patch Screening for Atrial Fibrillation in High-Risk Older Women by the CHARGE-AF Score

The study set out to measure asymptomatic atrial fibrillation (AF) in older women since AF is associated with an increased risk of stroke. The researchers wanted to determine the frequency of AF detected by serial, 7-day ECG patch screenings from patients identified as having an elevated risk of AF. The participants were mailed a Cardea SOLO ECG (electrocardiogram) patch monitor to be worn for seven days and returned for analysis.

Cardea SOLO is a lightweight, water-resistant ambulatory cardiac monitoring system. The wearable ECG sensor provides exceptionally accurate results using Cardia Insight’s automated ECG data analysis and reporting software. Cardea SOLO’s ECG detection algorithms have a 99% PPV (Positive Predictive Value) for AF detection.

Another factor that makes Cardea SOLO suited for the study is its ergonomic design. The Cardea SOLO disposable ECG biosensor has no cables and is comfortable and unobtrusive, encouraging patients to comply with prescribed wear times.

“We are delighted that the research team elected to standardize on Cardea SOLO for their study,” said Mr. Min Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiac Insight, Inc. “In this kind of research, it’s essential to have reliable, accurate results. We are proud of the sensitivity and accuracy of our wearable ECG monitoring system as we designed Cardea SOLO for in-office diagnostic procedures, so extracting patient data is easy and safe.”

In addition to AF, Cardea SOLO can detect over 15 abnormal cardiac rhythms, including ventricular tachycardia, bradycardia, Premature Atrial Contractions (PACs and other potentially serious arrhythmias).

For more information, visit https://www.cardiacinsightinc.com/cardea-solo-2.

About Cardiac Insight

Cardiac Insight, Inc. is a leading U.S. digital healthcare innovation company specializing in the development of medical-grade, body-worn sensor technology, and automated cardiac analysis solutions through its proprietary algorithms and software platforms. The company’s products include the Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG Sensor and Software Analysis System, and the Cardea 20/20 ECG™ – the only resting 12-Lead ECG System designed for cardiac risk screening in young athletes at all levels of play.

