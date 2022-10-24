Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO™ ECG System Named as Finalist in Fierce Innovation Awards Healthcare Edition

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardiac Insight, Inc., a leading healthcare innovator specializing in prescription-based wearable cardiac sensors and automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software for cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis, has been named a finalist in the 2022 Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards for its Cardea SOLO™ ECG System. The awards recognize innovations that are transforming the healthcare industry.

Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO ECG system was selected by a panel of expert judges as a potential winner in the Digital/Mobile Health Solutions category. Every year, the awards receive a tremendous number of entries, and participants are evaluated on such factors as the organization’s unique contribution to healthcare, including solutions that promise to engage patients, improve the quality of care, save money, and revolutionize the industry. Award finalists must also demonstrate effectiveness, technical innovation, and competitive advantage.

“We are honored to be selected as a finalist for the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards,” said Mr. Min Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiac Insight, Inc. “We are committed to assisting physicians in the early detection of cardiac arrhythmias entirely at the point of patient care. The Cardea SOLO ECG Sensor is exceptionally comfortable for the patient, improving wear-time compliance. For the physician, the Cardea SOLO System enables a completely in-office diagnostic procedure − from prescription to diagnostic confirmation, treatment, and potential specialist referral.”

Cardea SOLO is the first standalone ECG system to facilitate timely, cost-effective arrhythmia diagnosis, with the capability to automatically detect and report on over 15 abnormal cardiac rhythms. These include atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and other potentially serious arrhythmias. Designed for use in an outpatient setting, the patient wears a cable-free, chest-worn disposable sensor for up to seven days while going about their routine activities, including showers and moderate exercise. The Sensor is returned to the physician practice, and its data transferred to a computer to be read by the Cardea SOLO Analysis Software. In less than five minutes, the software automatically analyzes the ECG data and displays a draft summary report for physician review.

The platform enables hospitals, private practice cardiologists and electrophysiologists to eliminate costly ECG report analysis outsourcing that can often be the source of long wait times to get those reports back and potentially delaying patient treatment. Cardea SOLO facilitates improved patient care while keeping patient data securely in-house, enhancing overall healthcare data cybersecurity.

The winners of the 2022 Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards will be announced on November 14th.

About Cardiac Insight

Cardiac Insight, Inc. is a leading U.S. digital healthcare innovation company specializing in the development of medical-grade, body-worn sensor technology and automated cardiac analysis solutions through its proprietary algorithms and software platforms. The company’s products include the Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG Sensor and Software Analysis System, and the Cardea 20/20 ECG™ – the only resting 12-Lead ECG System designed for cardiac risk screening in young athletes at all levels of play.

