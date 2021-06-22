Cardiac Insight Announces 4th Generation of Its Cardea SOLO™ ECG Monitoring System

Leading ECG analysis platform speeds time to diagnosis and creates greater clinical efficiencies with expanded software capabilities

Cardiac Insight, Inc. ("Cardiac Insight" or the "Company") is a healthcare innovator specializing in wearable cardiac sensors and proprietary software that automatically analyzes electrocardiogram (ECG) data to improve early detection and diagnosis of cardiac arrythmias, such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). The Company announces continued innovation with new software advancements for its Cardea SOLO™ ECG System ("Cardea SOLO"). The Cardea SOLO, with its proven arrythmia analysis technology, includes enhancements to the comprehensive report generation and clinical editing tools for the full disclosure data, creating efficiencies and reduced processing time for clinicians. In addition, the update offers a new option for HL7 interface, streamlining electronic data transfer between healthcare clinics.





Cardea SOLO™ combines a single-use patient-friendly wearable ECG sensor with 100% in-clinic automated analysis software managed by clinicians – the only solution of its kind. The platform enables hospitals and private practice cardiologists and electrophysiologists to eliminate costly ECG report analysis outsourcing and the long wait times to get those reports back. Cardea SOLO facilitates improved patient care and better patient compliance while keeping patient data securely in-house and enhancing overall cybersecurity.

“Cardiac Insight strives to constantly evolve to meet the growing demands of health systems, clinicians and patients,” said Brad Harlow, Cardiac Insight’s CEO. “Unlike other ambulatory ECG offerings that require data to be sent to third-party providers, we simplify the process and enable clinicians to bring it in-house. Patients and clinicians shouldn’t have to wait weeks or even over a month for results. We enable immediate results, shortening the time to diagnosis and treatment. The latest update makes data analysis easy and gets the necessary information into the physician’s hands quicker and in turn delivers a diagnosis back to the patient as quickly as possible.”

“We really like Cardiac Insight for all the help and support the company offers but most importantly, the Cardea SOLO sensors are well-designed and the system’s software algorithm is top notch with its arrythmia analysis and detection. The ability to apply the sensor in the office and be provided an automated report in minimal time has facilitated early stroke intervention and essentially elevated the level of patient care while also expediting our clinical workflow,” said Gary Cox, Cardiology Technician at Advanced Cardiology & Primary Care LLC in Hackettstown, New Jersey. “We no longer have to wait for weeks to get a report and feel more comfortable keeping our patient data in-house and avoiding potential data breaches.”

The Cardea SOLO wearable single-use ECG sensor is typically applied to the patient in a hospital, clinic or physician’s office. It can also be shipped directly to the patient for easy in-home application through Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO convenient telehealth program.

After an optimal seven-day wear period, the patient removes and returns their sensor to their physician’s office by mail or in person. Cardea SOLO’s robust, algorithm-based ECG software produces a comprehensive report which facilitates direct clinical decision-making, reducing the overall time to diagnosis and treatment.

“We remain committed to driving early detection of cardiac arrythmias and disrupting the current care delivery model to make it more patient-centric,” continues Harlow, “especially as we see the increased utilization of ECG technologies.”

ABOUT CARDIAC INSIGHT, INC: Cardiac Insight, Inc. (www.cardiacinsightinc.com) is a leading U.S. digital healthcare innovation company specializing in the development of medical-grade, body-worn wearable ECG sensor technology and automated cardiac analysis solutions through its proprietary algorithms and software platforms. The company’s products include the Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG Sensor and Software Analysis System, and the Cardea 20/20 ECG™ – the only resting ECG System designed for cardiac risk screening in young athletes at all levels of play.

