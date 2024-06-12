CardFree Announces New Smart AI Upsell Feature, Enhancing the CardFree Online Ordering Platform

Tree House Brewing has seen over 325% Growth in Adoption and Coffee/QSR 126%

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—CardFree, the all-in-one platform empowering merchants to create customized order, pay, and loyalty solutions, has announced the launch of a new Smart AI Upsell feature incorporated into the first fully integrated (loyalty, payment and offers) online ordering platform. The new feature leverages AI to analyze historical ordering data in real-time based on items currently in a customer’s cart as well as their location. Prior to checkout within the ordering platform, Smart AI Upsell suggests perfectly paired items to add to the customer’s basket. And, in truly a first in this space, CardFree is making their AI Upsell available (via API) to anyone – regardless of who they use for online ordering.









CardFree first launched the new AI Upsell feature with Tree House Brewing, one of the nation’s top independent breweries, which operates several taproom and restaurant locations. With AI Upsell deployed at all of the beer maker’s facilities, the brand has seen an impressive 326% increase in upsell adoption compared to previous standard upsell suggestions. Subsequently, AI Upsell has launched with a handful of CardFree restaurant partners, leading to a 126% surge in adoption for a Coffee QSR, while food-centric establishments are seeing a 30% to 40% boost in upsell adoption. Some other impressive stats across include:

257% Growth in Average Daily Revenue from Upsold Items

118% Growth in Upsold Items

107% Growth in Orders Containing Upsold Items

“There is a lot of excitement about AI in the restaurant and hospitality space, but also a lot of noise and confusion,” says Jon Squire, CardFree Founder and CEO. “We’ve really taken the time and energy to talk to our partners and focus on an AI deployment that’s beneficial to the bottom line, today. This new AI Upsell product is the result of that hard work. The tool leverages the history of flavor trends and ordering preferences that are married together and mines that data to come up with a much more intelligent upsell. We are equally as excited about being able to offer this to anyone who wishes to leverage it, as this space has increasingly become victim to vendors forcing their own payments, loyalty, and offer solutions; limiting brands’ ability to innovate.”

CardFree sees limitless opportunities in AI, with a focus on practical benefits that drive operational efficiencies, frequency and larger tickets. “As AI progresses, we’ll start to see things like cook times, order frequency, backend inventory, and other critical operational aspects leverage AI, so we’re expanding into those areas with our own products,” adds Jon Squire. In the coming months, CardFree will announce other AI-enhanced updates to its Payments, Loyalty and Ordering platforms.

About CardFree

CardFree provides the only integrated solution to mobilize and enhance the customer experience for maximum ROI. Our award-winning platform provides end-to-end services to engage consumers with offers, loyalty, order ahead, and payments. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has been recognized as a “Fierce 15” company by Fierce Wireless, having the Best Mobile Merchant Platform by Frost & Sullivan, and as Best Mobile Start-up by the MEA Awards. For more information, please visit www.cardfree.com or contact info@cardfree.com.

