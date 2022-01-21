Carbon Health Launches Large COVID-19 Testing Sites in South San Francisco, California, Montgomery Township and Plainsboro Township, New Jersey

Supports public health ecosystem by offering thousands of critical COVID-19 tests per day

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carbon Health, a leading omnichannel healthcare provider, announced three new large COVID-19 testing sites, in South San Francisco, California, and in Montgomery Township, New Jersey, and Plainsboro Township, New Jersey. These community-based sites offer thousands of COVID-19 tests in areas experiencing a surge of COVID-19 positivity rates due to the Omicron variant, with no out-of-pocket costs.

Throughout the pandemic, Carbon Health has been on the forefront of patient care, partnering with cities across the country on public testing initiatives, including administering more than 2.1 million COVID-19 tests and nearly 1.5 million vaccines. Throughout December 2021 and January 2022, Carbon Health performed nearly 4,000 tests per day and offered vital COVID-19 care nationwide at 100 clinics and via virtual appointments. For patients who test positive, Carbon Health offers its proprietary COVID Positive Care program that gives access to comprehensive urgent and virtual care evaluation, cutting-edge clinical protocols, symptom trackers, device monitoring, and therapeutic modalities including symptom management and monoclonal antibody therapy.

Carbon Health works closely with public partners, such as Montgomery Township and Plainsboro Township, New Jersey, and the City of South San Francisco, California, to understand their unique needs to create a rapid and community-oriented pandemic response. During the recent COVID-19 Omicron surge, New Jersey communities found it difficult to obtain at-home rapid tests, turning to overflowing urgent care clinics and emergency rooms or receiving delayed PCR test results.

“ Due to the incredible demand for COVID-19 testing post-holidays, we were looking for a reliable partner to host COVID-19 testing clinics and Carbon Health more than delivered,” said Devangi Patel, Health Officer, Montgomery Township Health Department. “ Carbon Health was able to — on short notice — mobilize their resources and scale up their capacity to run clinics in a matter of days. They took the time to understand our agency and our needs and helped us provide a much needed resource to our community right in town.”

“ We are at a critical point in the fight against the pandemic, where the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading and is highly transmissible,” said Dr. Chirag Patel, Regional Clinical Director at Carbon Health. “ Our nine clinics across central New Jersey are currently seeing 30% of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, up from 8% at the beginning of December. Every test helps our community make better-informed decisions to get kids back to school, keep businesses open, and end the surge.”

“ Carbon Health is uniquely positioned for success in this effort thanks to our expertise and experience in a variety of areas including quickly mobilizing healthcare teams to launch massive testing sites, partnering with local municipal governments, and our ability to nimbly reduce and increase capacity, based on local needs,” said Nita Sommers, Chief Growth Officer at Carbon Health.

Testing Site Information:

Montgomery Township, NJ – Open Now

Location: Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products, Inc (Testing is administered in the lobby of the North Building)

Address: 199 Grandview Rd, Skillman, NJ 08558

Timing: Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 3 PM ET

Type of test: PCR

Turn around time: 24-48 hours

Sign-up for appointment here or available walk ups

Plainsboro Township, NJ – Open Now

Location: Princeton Alliance Church

Address: 20 Schalks Crossing Rd, Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536

Timing: Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 4 PM ET

Type of test: PCR

Turn around time: 24-48 hours

Sign-up for appointment here or available walk ups

South San Francisco, CA – Open Now

Address: 616 Linden Ave, South San Francisco, CA 94080

Timing: Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 12 PM PT, expanded hours beginning January 24

Type of test: PCR

Turn around time: 24-48 hours

Sign-up for appointment here or available walk ups

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone. Carbon Health offers primary and urgent care to nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health provides its patients with omnichannel care, designed to meet patients where they are by delivering care across a variety of access points, including in-person clinics, virtual care and remote patient monitoring (RPM). Carbon Health also focuses on value-based care and other value-add services to employers, health plans, health systems and other ecosystem partners.

Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Atreides, Blackstone Horizon, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), Fifth Wall, Lux Capital, Silver Lake Waterman, DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.

