Carbon Health Acquires CGM-Enabled Virtual Diabetes Clinic Steady Health, Expands Executive Bench to Accelerate Next Stage of Omnichannel Growth

Former Apple Health executive Myoung Cha and former president of Honor Nita Sommers to drive strategic focus on hardware-integrated and value-based primary care

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carbon Health, a leading technology-enabled healthcare provider, today announced the acquisition of Steady Health, a fully integrated diabetes platform that uses data from continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices to provide personalized medical care from top endocrinologists. The company also announced the appointment of two healthcare industry veterans, Myoung Cha and Nita Sommers.

The Steady Health acquisition accelerates Carbon Health’s rollout of an innovative new primary care model, which integrates Carbon Health’s strong clinic footprint with virtual and hardware-enabled capabilities that deliver an unprecedented omnichannel experience of high-quality, accessible healthcare.

The company has also brought on former Apple Health head Myoung Cha as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and President of the new Home-Based Care division, as well as former Honor president Nita Sommers as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). As part of his role, Cha will grow the company’s device-enabled home care operations, including virtual care, remote patient monitoring, and home diagnostics services. In her role, Sommers will expand Carbon Health’s services into areas such as mental health and pediatrics, as well as build out Carbon Health’s value-based offerings for employers and payers.

“From day one, our mission has been to increase the accessibility of high-quality care, which means continuing to increase access points and improve communication between patients and healthcare providers,” said Eren Bali, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Health. “Devices like CGMs create an opportunity to connect a patient with their provider in a way not possible before, to drive better outcomes. Diabetes is one of the most pervasive and expensive health conditions in the U.S., and we are excited to partner with Henrik Berggren and his team at Steady Health to help elevate the management of diabetes. The Steady Health care platform is also one that Carbon intends to leverage to expand into the management of other chronic conditions in the future.”

“With top endocrinologists and our care platform, we’re delivering unmatched medical care through a dramatically improved connected patient-provider experience,” said Steady Health founder and CEO Henrik Berggren. “Becoming part of Carbon Health will enable us to provide end-to-end care for our patients, including in-person visits at a Carbon clinic when needed. We’re super excited to carry on our mission of empowering people with diabetes to live the life they want.”

In addition to growing Carbon Health’s device-enabled home care operations, Cha will also drive the company’s omnichannel care model, which is designed to meet patients where they are by delivering care via a variety of access points, including in-person clinics, home-based care, and easy-to-use consumer health tools. Cha joins the company with more than a decade of healthcare experience, most recently as Apple Health’s Head of Strategic Initiatives, where he led the launch of programs like COVID-19 exposure notifications with Google, the Apple Watch–based LumiHealth wellness program in Singapore, and the Heartline Study with Johnson & Johnson.

New Chief Growth Officer Sommers joins the company with 20 years of experience at innovative high-growth companies at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Sommers previously served as the President of Honor, a provider of home-based care to older adults, and she spent nearly seven years as Chief Strategy Officer at Castlight Health, a health navigation platform for employers and health plans. She was also an early member of the Athenahealth team, and was most recently an Operating Partner for Khosla Ventures, where she worked with the firm’s portfolio of early-stage companies transforming healthcare.

“Myoung and Nita are two incredible powerhouses with deep, strategic healthcare experience that will enable Carbon to get even closer to our vision of healthcare accessibility,” said Bali. “As we continue to expand our services and omnichannel care model — with a goal of expanding to 1,500 clinics across the U.S. by the end of 2025 — home- and value-based care offerings will be critical components that will enable patients to get everything they need for their health where and when they need it most.”

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to bring high-quality healthcare to everyone. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health provides its patients with omnichannel care: seamless care from the same trusted providers at a wide variety of access points, including clinics, mini health clinics, video, the Carbon Health app, and on-site at their employers. Carbon Health also provides value-based care to enterprise partners across a broad range of industries, including academia, sports, entertainment, biotechnology, and travel.

Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and provides both in-person and virtual care access to nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is backed by Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.

Contacts

Contact: Lindsey Whitehouse



carbonhealth@thehatchagency.com