carafem Expands Telehealth Abortion Care to Connecticut Offering Personalized and Medically Supported Abortion Pill by Mail Service

In an ongoing effort to grow medically supported at-home abortion care into states where it’s a legal and viable option, carafem brings telehealth abortion care to Connecticut

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The leader in telehealth abortion care, carafem, is proud to announce the expansion of its medically supported at-home abortion care service to Connecticut, adding to the list of states where carafem provides safe, affordable, high quality abortion care in the comfort of one’s home, including: Georgia, Virginia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. After confirming they are in a state carafem serves, clients have a video visit with a provider, and medication will be discreetly mailed to an address of their choice. They will receive 24/7 personalized medical support from carafem from the initial video visit to their final follow up visit — confirming they are no longer pregnant.

“In a time when sexual and reproductive health rights— including the right to have an abortion in the US—has never been in greater peril, it is our mission to expand access to safe, effective, convenient, and comprehensive at-home abortion care into as many states as possible. With the current challenges, carafem aims to not only expand access to abortion services, but make sure clients receive the highest quality of medically supported healthcare and guidance throughout their entire telehealth journey,” says Melissa Grant, Chief Operating Officer of carafem.

Within 2-3 business days of a video visit with a physician, carafem provides medically supported at-home abortion pills delivered discreetly in addition to personalized medical support. Costs for at-home abortion pills range between $250-375. Financial assistance may be available to those who qualify.

carafem developed and recently launched a proprietary virtual assistant, “Cara” with the intention of helping people feel more comfortable and confident with the at-home abortion care process by providing them with fast, personalized support and information, 24/7. Cara (1-855-SAY-CARA), is a secure, SMS text-based support system helping clients manage their personalized care plan with texts such as reminders about when to pick up ibuprofen and pads from the drug store, along with reminders on when and how to take the pills, ultimately helping people take control of their abortion experience from a place of comfort and support. Additionally, Cara seamlessly connects clients to a member of the care team if they have a question that requires a medical professional, ensuring each client has medical advice and assistance on hand throughout every step of the at-home abortion process.

“When carafem first opened doors over six years ago, our mission was clear: to provide best-in-class, compassionate, convenient abortion care with an unapologetic message,” adds Grant. “Right from home, or anywhere people feel comfortable, carafem offers high quality, 21st century, at-home medical care for a completely safe and legal healthcare service.”

Clients can call (877) 834-6221 or schedule an appointment online.

About carafem:

carafem provides convenient, modern, and professional abortion care as well as customized birth control options so people can control the number and spacing of their children. carafem is changing the environment of abortion care by making its services and information accessible, understandable, and supportive. carafem currently has health centers in the Washington DC, Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, and Nashville, TN metro areas and a telehealth abortion care program providing at home care in Georgia, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia .

www.carafem.org

1-855-SAY-CARA

