Capvidia 4.0 – Advancing MBD Innovation for The Future of Manufacturing

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capvidia, the global leader in Model-Based Definition (MBD) and Model-Based Enterprise (MBE) software and solutions, is launching Capvidia 4.0, a strategic initiative designed to drive the next phase of MBD adoption and integration. This initiative focuses on strengthening collaboration between OEMs and suppliers while streamlining the digital communication of engineering data across the entire product lifecycle.

For more than two decades, Capvidia has played a pivotal role in shaping the evolution of modern engineering workflows: neutral CAD translation (2000), digital product definition validation (2009), Quality Information Framework (QIF) (2013) and MBD for OEMs (2017). The company has consistently set new standards for interoperability and data integrity. Capvidia 4.0 marks the next major step, reinforcing the company’s commitment to extend MBD adoption to the supply chain.

"Capvidia has been at the forefront of MBD's growth," said Tomasz Luniewski, CEO of Capvidia. "We anticipated this industry shift years ago, and with Capvidia 4.0, we are doubling down on our commitment by investing in top-tier talent and strategic growth initiatives to solidify MBD as an industry standard."

Industry Leaders Join Capvidia 4.0

To support its expansion, Capvidia has strengthened its leadership team with Frank Popielas, a recognized expert in digital engineering and COO, and Monica Stokke, a seasoned business strategist leading SMB Business Development in North America. Their extensive experience in engineering solutions and business strategy will further accelerate Capvidia’s mission to establish MBD as the cornerstone of modern digital product lifecycle support.

Capvidia 4.0: The Future of Manufacturing Starts Here

With Capvidia 4.0, the company is scaling its technology footprint to support the next generation of AI-supported solutions, validation, digital twin integration, and intelligent manufacturing workflows. By enhancing digital product definition, ensuring QIF or STEP 242-compliant data integrity, and optimizing engineering collaboration, Capvidia is paving the way for a future where every product lifecycle decision is driven by accurate, interoperable, and fully validated digital data.

