CapRelo Pilots Moxie 1.0, an AI Chatbot that Helps Ease Clients’ Employee Relocations

Virtual Consultant Works Seamlessly with CapRelo’s Global Workforce Mobility Portal

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—CapRelo, a full-service global relocation management company, launched a new product called Moxie 1.0, an AI chatbot that serves as a virtual consultant for relocating employees. Moxie 1.0 offers select existing customers the opportunity to experience Moxie firsthand and provide feedback to help shape its final development.





“Moxie will enhance our suite of online mobility tools and make the relocation process easier for both the employer and employee,” stated Barry Morris, President and CEO, CapRelo. “This aligns with CapRelo’s commitment to provide agile, customized solutions for our customers that offer superior AI technology and helps them contain costs.”

A relocating employee on average works with a relocation consultant for 15-30 hours and asks 25-50 questions over the course of their relocation. Moxie—which acts as a virtual consultant—can field many of those questions. Moxie’s answers are tailored to each company’s relocation policies so employees can get on-point, quick answers to pressing questions, translating to up to 6,600 hours of operational efficiencies annually. Relocation consultants can focus their time, instead, on addressing more complex issues that concern employees as well as enhancing service delivery, strategy, and continued development.

Moxie is designed to work seamlessly within Companion, CapRelo’s online portal, as well as CompanionFlex, CapRelo’s innovative Core-Flex portal that delivers a shopping user experience for employees, providing a customized, flexible relocation experience. Moxie functions not only as a virtual consultant for relocating employees but will soon also include functionality as a virtual partner to support HR mobility teams.

This initial version of Moxie introduces a range of innovative features including a conversational AI experience by answering user questions about their company’s available relocation programs and specific services offered, suggests prompts for users to answer questions, and leads users through completing relocation tasks. Leveraging CapRelo’s existing language translation solutions, Moxie is also able to offer conversational responses in the available customer preferred languages.

Morris added: “Through AI, we are able to enhance the speed, precision, and effectiveness of our human intelligence efforts to streamline processes, gain efficiencies, and reduce certain program administration costs.”

The next phase of Moxie is due to launch in late 2024. After the launch, CapRelo will focus on Phase II to enhance its existing SaaS product, CompanionHR, by integrating AI capabilities to improve the HR client experience. Phase II will focus on developing a natural language processing (NLP) interface, integrating dynamic prompts, and leveraging AI for advanced analytics and dashboard reporting. This will enable clients to better manage the status, expenses, and utilization of their employee relocation program with dynamic reporting.

To learn more, visit https://www.caprelo.com/insights-resources/technology/can-artificial-intelligence-improve-global-workforce-mobility-here-are-three-key-ways/.

About CapRelo

CapRelo is a full-service global mobility management company that delivers best-in-class relocation and assignment services on a technologically advanced platform. CapRelo has earned the Best Relocation Management Company designation the past 3 years and has been consistently awarded Best in Quality of Service from HRO Magazine. With over 25 years’ experience, the company has service locations throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. CapRelo.com

Contacts

Shawn Flaherty, 703-554-3609