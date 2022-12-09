Capitolis Announces Justin Klug to Leave Firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capitolis, the technology company reimagining financial markets, today announced that President Justin Klug will be leaving after nearly six years of service to spend time with his family.

Over the past six years, Justin has brought in incredible talent across the firm, launched innovative structures, led early operational and adoption focuses, and helped establish Capitolis’ reputation as a true client partner.

“ It has been an honor to help build this incredible company alongside our team,” said Justin Klug. “ My time at Capitolis has been extremely gratifying and I’m proud to have played a role with Gil and the team in building solutions that are unique and powerful for the capital markets. With a world-class team, strong customer base and pipeline, Capitolis is well positioned for continued growth and now felt like the right time for me to step away and focus on what’s next.”

Capitolis has experienced incredible growth the past few years. They are at 10x the revenue from where they were three years ago and hold an exceptionally strong balance sheet. They’ve built an excellent team across every company function, work with dozens of established clients, and have maintained growth in a challenging financial environment.

“ On behalf of the Board of Directors and all of us in the company, I want to thank Justin for his partnership and mark on our success,” said Gil Mandelzis, CEO & Founder, Capitolis. “ From our humble beginnings in a small WeWork office, Justin has been a passionate advocate for our vision, and we’ve done amazing things together. We have built an exceptional and experienced team that is well positioned to continue to bring groundbreaking products to our clients and the capital markets. Justin will always be part of our extended team.”

ABOUT CAPITOLIS



We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company reimagining how capital markets operate by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology and financial services and is growing rapidly from our offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Edward Ruddy



Sloane & Company

eruddy@sloanepr.com

Brian Zilberfarb



Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com