Capillary Technologies Ramps up Loyalty Game with Acquisition of Persuade

Capillary’s acquisition of Minneapolis-based company strengthens its ability to deliver hyper-personalized customer loyalty and engagement experiences in an increasingly online world

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Singapore-headquartered Capillary Technologies, a leading global customer loyalty and customer engagement solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Minneapolis-based customer experience (CX) company, Persuade. This marks the company’s first US acquisition and fourth globally.

Capillary’s enterprise-ready AI-powered SaaS platform drives consistent business growth and establishes enduring brand relationships with 500M+ customers across multiple industries including apparel & fashion, luxury & lifestyle, food & beverage, supermarkets, hospitality, retail, and consumer goods and durables.

Capillary’s acquisition of Persuade, a brand with over thirty years of expertise, further extends Capillary’s presence in North America and strengthens its position as the global customer loyalty and engagement leader. Persuade’s expertise in digital capabilities and its advanced loyalty platform will complement Capillary’s capabilities to raise the bar of customer loyalty programs and deliver solutions for new verticals like airlines, automotive, and healthcare benefiting customers across the globe.

Persuade is a highly profitable company serving several Fortune 500 brands and having grown 300% in CY2020 and already surpassing its CY2020 revenues during the first six months of CY2021.

“Persuade’s founders, John Tschida and Bill Jansen, bring a deep understanding of customer loyalty with many decades of combined experience in the loyalty management space. They have crystalized their knowledge by building four highly successful loyalty companies including Persuade. Their team of seasoned professionals have built a world class portfolio of prestigious customers. Together, Persuade and Capillary strive for excellence in the global loyalty space,” said Aneesh Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies.

“We are absolutely thrilled to join a global industry leader like Capillary,” said John Tschida, Founder and Managing Partner of Persuade. “Our shared commitment to reimagining loyalty will expand our combined market reach and sharpen our joint technical capabilities, delivering impactful and always-engaging solutions to customers.”

Post-pandemic, companies worldwide are busy reinventing loyalty strategies and this especially involves adapting to the meteoric growth in digital and online customers sparked by rolling lockdowns and less accessible brick-and-mortar business. To meet this need for change and adaptation, the Persuade acquisition enables Capillary to turbocharge curated actionable insights across the customer’s entire journey for both in-store and also online experiences.

Amidst ever-changing consumer expectations, Capillary strives to ensure that customers worldwide remain loyal to their chosen brands by intelligently rewarding them for desired behaviors through hyper-personalized loyalty and engagement experiences.

About Capillary Technologies

Capillary Technologies has presence across the US, Middle East, SEA, India and China. Founded in 2008, the platform has unlocked customer retention potential for 400+ enterprises including top brands like PUMA, VF Corporation, Jotun, Levi’s, Domino’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, Asics, HP, Bata and many more from sectors like apparel & fashion, lifestyle, luxury, food and beverage, hypermarkets, hospitality, fuel retail, FMCG and consumer durables. With a massive reach of 100+ loyalty programs, 120K+ stores and 500M+ consumers, the company is backed by Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Avataar Capital, and Filter Capital. Capillary has also been featured by acclaimed firms such as Forrester, Gartner and Harvard Business Review in various reports. For more information visit www.capillarytech.com.

About Persuade

Persuade is a Minneapolis-based full-stack customer experience company with strong expertise in customer loyalty, digital experiences and analytical solutions. The company’s loyalty platform aims to create meaningful experiences across organizations that drive positive business results. Persuade’s services and platform are built upon 30+ years’ experience in loyalty and digital marketing across every industry vertical.

Contacts

Vanita Vasudevan Nagaraj



Director, Global Marketing



vanita.vasudevan@capillarytech.com