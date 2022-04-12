Capgemini positioned as a Leader by Everest Group for Platforms IT Services in Banking and Financial Services

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capgemini announced today that it has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Platform IT Services in Banking and Financial Service Provider 2022 assessment. Capgemini was recognized as a Leader among 18 leading platform IT service providers for continuously enhancing the partnership ecosystem and co-innovating with clients to drive large-scale, complex, and high-impact platform transformations.

The Leaders quadrant includes leading providers who have invested in enhancing platform services capabilities, built a strong partner ecosystem, and aligned with the client to identify and assemble the best of the breed technologies for an end-to-end solution.

Capgemini was recognized as a Leader by Everest Group for its key strengths, including its geographic footprint, especially in Europe and UK, and dedicated GTMs varying by segment, tier, and region. The assessment also recognized Capgemini’s devoted scale-up qualification program to continuously assess FinTechs and integrate their best-in-class solutions to an existing partner platform, especially for risk & compliance and customer experience.

Nilesh Vaidya, Global Head of Banking and Capital Markets Industry, Capgemini’s Financial Services, said, “We are proud to be recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in its 2022 PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Platform IT Service Providers in Banking and Financial Services. Our focus on leveraging our advisory and system integration services as well as COEs for high potential payment hub transformation projects is one of the key strengths that helped us secure this leadership position. Further, the report also acknowledges our global footprint which identifies us as a strategic partner for cross-country client requirements.”

“ Capgemini has an extensive delivery footprint and a dedicated go-to-market focused on different segments, markets, and regions to provide end-to-end platform IT services across several core, workflow, risk and compliance, and customer experience platforms. Clients have appreciated Capgemini’s ability to function as a strategic partner in helping assess the target operating model and the right product for the specific needs of a banking enterprise. Capgemini’s strategic acquisitions to expand the cross-industry platform services capabilities, success in high potential payment hub transformation projects, and a devoted program to continuously assess FinTechs and integrate its best-in-class solutions to an existing partner platform have made it a Leader on Everest Group’s Platform IT Services in BFS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022,” said Ronak Doshi, Partner, Everest Group.

To download a copy of the report, click here.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 325,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Contacts

Keelan Kunda (North America)

WE Communications for Capgemini

Tel.: +1 (212) 551 4875

E-mail: kkunda@we-worldwide.com

Josh Graham



WE Communications for Capgemini



Tel.: +44 (20) 76323820



E-mail: jgraham@we-worldwide.com