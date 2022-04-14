Capgemini Launches New Advanced Research Project With the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The collaboration will focus on establishing new paradigms for building trust in AI and autonomous systems

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capgemini announced today the launch of a new research collaboration project with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Part of the Capgemini Group and world leader in engineering and R&D services, Capgemini Engineering, is developing a program in collaboration with the university ecosystem around cutting-edge technologies, and will develop thought leadership, assets, and services that help strengthen trust in future technologies. The collaboration will also focus on addressing how technology can help solve the key challenges of a more intelligent industry in society.

Andy Vickers, Head of Hybrid Intelligence at Capgemini Engineering, together with a team of specialists in data science and AI, will work with a team of researchers led by Professor Daniela Rus, Director of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), on the validation, assurance, and certification of Artificial Intelligence, and on supporting the interpretability and auditability of learned control systems.

“Together we have defined a shared goal of creating a robust interpretability framework for today’s AI systems, which is important for safety-critical applications. We look forward to working closely with Capgemini Engineering to foster this vision of the future,” said Professor Daniela Rus, Director, MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

“Achieving a high level of confidence and trust in AI-based systems is a key enabler for realizing the Intelligent Industry, so we are thrilled to collaborate with MIT on this demanding topic and we will continue to expand our strategic research program to nurture our focus on innovation,” said William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and Group Executive Board Member.

