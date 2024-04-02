Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sales Top 2.5 Million Units!

Dragon’s Dogma series cumulative sales now exceed 10 million units

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Capcom–Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that worldwide sales of Dragon’s Dogma 2 surpassed 2.5 million units.









Coming twelve years after the original, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an action game set in a sprawling open world with a high degree of freedom. The game allows players to enjoy an intricately crafted, all-too-real fantasy setting while providing a taste of adventuring in a group of up to four people all while playing solo thanks to AI-controlled pawn characters that act as travelling companions. Capcom carried out various global-facing promotional activities with the aim of attracting not only long-time fans of the series but newcomers as well, including the launch of a free application that let users create their player avatars prior to the game’s release, as well as in-game pawns made in collaboration with celebrities in various countries and Japanese national athletes.

Updates regarding additions and changes to some specifications for Dragon’s Dogma 2 are being made on an ongoing basis. Details can be found on the game’s official homepage. https://www.dragonsdogma.com/2/en-us/topics/update/

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

ABOUT Dragon’s Dogma

The Dragon’s Dogma series consists of action games in a fantasy setting where players adventure in an expansive open world of swords and magic. Since the release of the first game in 2012, the series garnered praise worldwide for gameplay features such as its “pawn” adventure companions who can carry out actions on their own, leading the series to exceed 10 million units sold cumulatively.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

