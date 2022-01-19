Capco Names Pushpak Das Purkayastha as New Client Partner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capco, a Wipro company, the global technology and management consultancy, has appointed Pushpak Das Purkayastha as a new U.S. Client Partner, based out of its New York office, supporting some of Capco’s large financial services clients.





Pushpak has diversified consulting experience from strategy through to execution at top financial services clients across Wealth Management, Banking, Asset Servicing, Private Equity, and Insurance in 12 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America. He joins Capco from PwC Advisory where he served as a Lead in its Financial Services Digital and Cloud practice, helping clients adopt AI/Machine Learning, Automation, and Agile at scale and at pace.

David Oxenstierna, Partner in Capco’s U.S Business said: “We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome Pushpak to Capco. He joins us at a key time as we continue to grow and build out our business, and brings outstanding global experience and expertise across industry domains and in both technology and business consulting.”

Pushpak has led numerous strategic programs in large scale digital transformations, platform and organization integrations in mega M&A deals, corporate strategy, enterprise agility, data asset monetization, and risk/regulatory remediation. He has extensive experience in and passion for digitizing enterprises using AI/Machine Learning and automation to Capco. Pushpak embodies a people-first mindset, and has successfully sponsored and mentored high-performing individuals to help them achieve their professional goals and feel included, supported and empowered in their career.

Pushpak holds an MBA from the Wharton Business School with dual major in Finance and Entrepreneurial Strategy. He has an undergraduate degree in Computer Engineering from India.

