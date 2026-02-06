Canva Brings On-Brand Designs Directly into AI Assistants

Designs created in ChatGPT now come to life in Canva, instantly on brand and ready to use

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The future of work is being rewritten by AI, with professionals accomplishing in minutes what used to take hours. But there's been one persistent breaking point in AI assistants: generic visual outputs and off-brand colors that undermine AI speed with tedious manual cleanup.

Today, that friction ends as Canva brings brand intelligence directly into the AI tools where modern day work happens most. Starting now, ChatGPT users can create designs completely tied to their Canva Brand Kit, making a company’s brand come to life visually and function as a living participant in AI workflows.

This expansion marks the coming together of Canva and ChatGPT, two category-defining platforms, in a new way to make on-brand design more accessible and fluid. From client-ready pitch decks to social posts and professional-looking posters, the partnership continues to fuel Canva’s mission to empower everyone to design with ease.

Empowering Everyone to Create At Speed, With Brand Integrity

Canva is rapidly becoming the foundation for AI-powered design. Today’s update to the Canva app in ChatGPT, following last week’s debut in Anthropic’s Claude, reinforces Canva’s growing ubiquity and impact as the visual layer of the AI ecosystem.

Already consistently ranked in the top ten sites receiving the most referrals from AI assistants according to Similarweb, Canva brings essential visual capabilities powered by its own design model into leading LLMs. Canva acts as each platform’s design brain, keenly understanding a brand’s unique fonts, colors and logos in new and inventive ways, serving as a critical piece of the AI productivity revolution.

In just the last year, Canva has pioneered the Canva Design Model for editable design outputs, Canva AI, an all-in-one design copilot, and the Canva MCP Server, which has already created over 12 million designs in ChatGPT, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot.

“The soul of a brand is visual identity, yet it has been the missing puzzle piece in how AI creates,” said Anwar Haneef, GM and Head of Ecosystem at Canva. “Today, we’re bridging that gap by bringing our design expertise to the daily tools used by millions. Whether you are in ChatGPT or Claude, Canva acts as the connective tissue that quickly turns a text conversation into beautiful brand-aligned visuals. This marks a significant leap in how LLMs and design models can bring creativity and productivity closer than ever.”

The Big Picture: AI Workflows That Actually Complete the Job

2026 marks a turning point in which teams move beyond isolated AI conversations to highly intuitive workflows with clear understanding of context, enabling consistency and finished work at speed. This represents a fundamental shift from static brand guidelines buried in forgotten PDFs to an interactive resource that lives across the tools people use every day.

“We believe an agent’s personal brand is their X-Factor; it’s the superpower that builds trust before they even enter the room," says eXp Realty Chief Marketing Officer, Wendy Forsythe. "This integration is a game-changer because it allows agents to scale that superpower without diluting it. By accessing Canva Brand Kits within ChatGPT, our agents can move from a text prompt to a fully branded visual in seconds. Ultimately, this frees our agents to spend less time formatting and more time connecting, ensuring their X-Factor shines through in every digital interaction."

How It Works: Your Brand, Instantly Accessible in AI

Once you’ve set up your Brand Kit in Canva, you can access new features including:

Brand-Native Creation : Describe what you need in plain language, and ChatGPT and Claude will generate designs that use your brand’s colors, fonts, layouts and logos.

: Describe what you need in plain language, and ChatGPT and Claude will generate designs that use your brand’s colors, fonts, layouts and logos. Guided Presentation Builder : Nail your story structure first, collaborate with the AI assistant, then watch it come to life in your brand's style with polish and precision.

: Nail your story structure first, collaborate with the AI assistant, then watch it come to life in your brand's style with polish and precision. Live Design Preview: Interact with and refine your designs right inside ChatGPT through the Canva app, seamlessly connecting AI conversation and visual creation.

The Canva AI connector is available to ChatGPT users starting today. Connect your accounts at canva.com/ai to bring your brand into the future of AI work.

