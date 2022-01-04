Home Business Wire Cantaloupe Inc. to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Business Wire

Cantaloupe Inc. to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

di Business Wire

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cantaloupe, Inc., (NASDAQ: CTLP) (“CTLP” or the “Company”), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced that Sean Feeney, CEO and Ravi Venkatesan, CTO will be participating in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 10th. The discussion will begin at 9:15AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access the presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. For more information, please visit our website at www.cantaloupe.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.

cantaloupeIR@icrinc.com

Articoli correlati

BrainChip Appoints Pia Turcinov as Non-Executive Director

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highly experienced director and driven innovator Specialist in technology commercialisation, technology law and corporate governance LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd...
Continua a leggere

DreambigCareer’s Partner Will Gao Named in Forbes China’s “2021 Top 60 Chinese in North America” List

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Will (Changjie) Gao, the Partner of DreambigCareer (DBC), is an honoree on Forbes China’s 2021 Top 60...
Continua a leggere

Edward Lando of Pareto Holdings Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#angelinvestor--Edward Lando, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Miami-based Venture Capital firm, Pareto Holdings, is a featured...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DreambigCareer’s Partner Will Gao Named in Forbes China’s “2021 Top 60 Chinese in North...

Business Wire