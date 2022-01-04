Cantaloupe Inc. to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cantaloupe, Inc., (NASDAQ: CTLP) (“CTLP” or the “Company”), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced that Sean Feeney, CEO and Ravi Venkatesan, CTO will be participating in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 10th. The discussion will begin at 9:15AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access the presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. For more information, please visit our website at www.cantaloupe.com.

