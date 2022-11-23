<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Cantaloupe, Inc. to Host Investor Day on December 12, 2022
Business Wire

Cantaloupe, Inc. to Host Investor Day on December 12, 2022

di Business Wire

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced it will host an Investor Day on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 1:00pm ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York. Members of Cantaloupe’s the senior management team will provide an overview of the Company, growth strategies, financials and key business and product initiatives.

If you would like to attend in person please contact cantaloupeIR@icrinc.com.

The event will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available shortly after the presentations conclude.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. For more information, please visit our website at www.cantaloupe.com.

-F–CTLP

Contacts

Media for Cantaloupe, Inc:
Jenifer Howard | 202-273-4246

jhoward@jhowardpr.com
media@cantaloupe.com

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.

CantaloupeIR@icrinc.com

