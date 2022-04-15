Home Business Wire Cantaloupe Inc. to Hold Third Quarter Results Conference Call on May 5,...
Cantaloupe Inc. to Hold Third Quarter Results Conference Call on May 5, 2022

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on May 5, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please dial + 1 (866) 393-1608, approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial +1 (224) 357-2194. Please reference conference ID #5389692. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2022, until 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2022 and may be accessed by calling +1 (855) 859-2056 (domestic dial-in) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international dial-in) and reference conference ID #5389692. An archived replay of the conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

Investors and interested parties can access the presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. For more information, please visit our website at www.cantaloupe.com.

