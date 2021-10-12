Home Business Wire Cantaloupe, Inc. to Hold First Quarter Results Conference Call on November 4,...
Business Wire

Cantaloupe, Inc. to Hold First Quarter Results Conference Call on November 4, 2021

di Business Wire

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CTLP #autonomousretailCantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please dial + 1 (866) 393-1608, approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial +1 (224) 357-2194. Please reference conference ID # 4518039.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://usatechnologiesinc.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2021, until 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2021 and may be accessed by calling +1 (855) 859-2056 (domestic dial-in) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international dial-in) and reference conference ID # 4518039.

An archived replay of the conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

— F-CTLP

Contacts

Media and Investor Relations Contacts for Cantaloupe, Inc.:
Alicia V. Nieva-Woodgate

Cantaloupe, Inc.

+1 720.445.4220

investorrelations@cantaloupe.com

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.

CantaloupeIR@icrinc.com

Articoli correlati

Comcast Introduces New Advanced Spam Blocker Feature for Xfinity Voice Customers

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Call Blocking Feature Automatically Identifies and Blocks Nuisance Calls for No Additional Cost PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast today announced a new...
Continua a leggere

Unilever Launches High-Performance Water Purification Brand in U.S. Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
Pureit offers reverse osmosis water purifiers with unique filtration technology in a compact, tankless design CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unilever, a global leader...
Continua a leggere

NTT DATA Announces First Implementation of Global Insurance Digital Platform for F&G

Business Wire Business Wire -
NTT DATA has successfully integrated FAST within its new, Global Insurance Digital Platform (GIDP), enabling support for a full...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Adobe

Sviluppare soluzioni Adobe personalizzate con Developer App Builder

Sviluppo