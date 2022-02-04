Cantaloupe, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Revenue for Second Quarter 2022

Third Consecutive Quarter of Record Transaction Fees Revenue

Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a leading company in digital payments and software services, that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today reported results for the fiscal year 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

“We reported record revenues, growing 33% year over year, driven by a 24% increase in subscription and transaction fees and a 95% increase in equipment revenue over the prior year second quarter,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “We believe Cantaloupe will continue to benefit from strong industry tailwinds, such as the digitization and innovation of payments and the sustained adoption and growth of unattended retail. We will further lean into these trends by continuing to make investments in new products and services to drive additional value for our customers.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total Dollar Volumes of Transactions in the second quarter were $555.3 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year

Revenue in the second quarter was $51.1 million, an increase of 33% year over year Subscription and transaction fees of $41.2 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year Equipment sales of $9.9 million, an increase of 95% year over year

Gross margin of 31% compared with 32% in the prior year period Subscription and transaction fees margins totaled 39% versus 38% in the prior year quarter Equipment sales margins of (3)% compared to (6)% in the prior year quarter

Operating loss of $0.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to operating loss of $2.6 million in the prior year period

U.S. GAAP Net loss applicable to common shares of $0.5 million, or a loss of $0.01 per share compared to net loss applicable to common shares of $2.9 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share, in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $2.4 million compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period

of $2.4 million compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period Active Customers totaled 21,315 at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared to 18,304 at the end of the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 16%

Active Devices totaled 1.12 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.08 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, an increase of approximately 4%

Second Quarter Business Highlights:

Shipped over 14,000 ePort Engage devices during the quarter. ePort Engage series is the Company’s next generation of digital touchscreen devices for the market which provides retailers the ability to captivate consumers in new ways and enables truly frictionless purchasing.

Announced a partnership with HIVERY, a data-science company that specializes in Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) technology to streamline category management for retailers in the consumer packaged goods industry. The partnership will provide the Company’s Seed customers an enhanced merchandising technology leveraging AI and Machine Learning to improve vending machine performance.

to improve vending machine performance. Appointed Jeff Dumbrell as Chief Revenue Officer. Dumbrell has over 20 years of experience building and scaling high-performing payments and technology organizations globally.

Continued promotional upgrade program for 2G and 3G devices to 4G LTE .

Subsequent Events:

Wayne Jackson will retire from Cantaloupe and Scott Stewart, the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, effective February 4, 2022.

Ravi Venkatesan, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, effective February 4, 2022.

Ian Harris has been appointed to the Board of Directors, replacing Doug Braunstein, effective February 2, 2022. Ian is a Senior Analyst at Hudson Executive Capital.

Doug Bergeron, Chairman of Cantaloupe, Inc said, “I thank my partner, Doug Braunstein, for his many great contributions to this Company and Board since Hudson Executive Capital made its initial investment approximately three years ago. The successful transformation of the business over that time period leaves us more enthusiastic than ever about the Company’s prospects. I am also excited to welcome my colleague from Hudson, Ian Harris, to the board as Cantaloupe pursues exciting growth opportunities ahead, driven by international expansion and innovative new product lines.”

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook:

For full fiscal year 2022, the Company remains confident in its previously issued guidance, and continues to expect the following:

Revenue to be between $200 million and $210 million, representing a 20% to 26% increase year over year

U.S. GAAP Net loss applicable to common shares to be between $(7) million and $(5) million

Adjusted EBITDA1 to be between $8.5 million and $10.5 million, a 12% to 38% increase year over year

1Adjusted earnings before income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure which is not required by or defined under GAAP. We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. See Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures for a reconciliation U.S. GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. For more information, please visit our website at www.cantaloupe.com.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains discussion of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which is not required or defined under U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles). Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations between non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth below.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allows for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision making. The presentation of this financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including our net income or net loss or net cash used in operating activities. Management recognizes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the items associated with our net income or net loss as determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not a substitute for or a measure of our profitability or net earnings. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it is useful to investors as a measure of comparative operating performance. Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as a metric in our executive officer and management incentive compensation plans.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as U.S. GAAP Net loss before (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense on debt and reserves, (iii) income tax expense, (iv) depreciation, (v) amortization, (vi) stock-based compensation expense, and (vii) certain other significant infrequent or unusual losses and gains that are not indicative of our core operations. See reconciliation below for a description of itemized EBITDA adjustments.

Forward-looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including without limitation Cantaloupe’s future prospects and performance, the business strategy and the plans and objectives of Cantaloupe’s management for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “guidance,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, as they relate to Cantaloupe or its management, may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs of Cantaloupe’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Cantaloupe’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to the incurrence by Cantaloupe of any unanticipated or unusual non-operational expenses which would require us to divert our cash resources from achieving our business plan; the uncertainties associated with COVID-19, including its possible effects on Cantaloupe’s operations, financial condition and the demand for Cantaloupe’s products and services; the ability of Cantaloupe to predict or estimate its future quarterly or annual revenue and expenses given the developing and unpredictable market for its products; the ability of Cantaloupe to retain key customers from whom a significant portion of its revenues is derived; the ability of Cantaloupe to compete with its competitors to obtain market share; the ability of Cantaloupe to make available and successfully upgrade current customers to new standards and protocols; whether Cantaloupe’s existing or anticipated customers purchase, rent or utilize ePort or Seed devices or our other products or services in the future at levels currently anticipated by Cantaloupe; the ability of Cantaloupe to execute on mergers, acquisitions and/or strategic alliances, including the timing and closing of acquisitions and our ability to integrate and operate such acquisitions consistent with our forecasts; disruptions to our systems, breaches in the security of transactions involving our products or services, or failure of our processing systems; or other risks discussed in Cantaloupe’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, Cantaloupe does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. If Cantaloupe updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Cantaloupe will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Cantaloupe, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share data) December 31,



2021 (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,309 $ 88,136 Accounts receivable, net 24,990 27,470 Finance receivables, net 8,247 7,967 Inventory, net 11,752 5,292 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,171 2,414 Total current assets 123,469 131,279 Non-current assets: Finance receivables due after one year, net 10,906 11,632 Property and equipment, net 8,897 5,570 Operating lease assets 2,949 3,049 Intangibles, net 19,606 19,992 Goodwill 66,656 63,945 Other assets 2,609 2,205 Total non-current assets 111,623 106,393 Total assets $ 235,092 $ 237,672 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,323 $ 36,775 Accrued expenses 28,721 26,460 Current obligations under long-term debt 848 675 Deferred revenue 1,745 1,763 Total current liabilities 62,637 65,673 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 190 179 Long-term debt, less current portion 13,124 13,644 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,154 3,645 Total long-term liabilities 16,468 17,468 Total liabilities 79,105 83,141 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Convertible preferred stock: Series A convertible preferred stock, 900,000 shares authorized, 445,063 issued



and outstanding, with liquidation preferences of $21,781 and $21,447 at



December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively 3,138 3,138 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 1,800,000 shares authorized — Common stock, no par value, 640,000,000 shares authorized, 70,987,498 and



71,258,047 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30,



2021, respectively 465,990 462,775 Accumulated deficit (313,141 ) (311,382 ) Total shareholders’ equity 152,849 151,393 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity $ 235,092 $ 237,672

Cantaloupe, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Subscription and transaction fees $ 41,188 $ 33,214 $ 81,812 $ 66,322 Equipment sales 9,903 5,071 15,059 8,840 Total revenues 51,091 38,285 96,871 75,162 Costs of sales: Cost of subscription and transaction fees 24,919 20,617 50,944 39,953 Cost of equipment sales 10,182 5,367 15,062 8,668 Total costs of sales 35,101 25,984 66,006 48,621 Gross profit 15,990 12,301 30,865 26,541 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,745 1,520 4,084 3,119 Technology and product development 5,780 3,783 11,169 6,997 General and administrative 7,672 8,528 14,936 20,525 Depreciation and amortization 1,113 1,052 2,135 2,120 Total operating expenses 16,310 14,883 32,324 32,761 Operating loss (320 ) (2,582 ) (1,459 ) (6,220 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 445 325 918 675 Interest expense (475 ) (596 ) (953 ) (3,881 ) Other income (expense) (16 ) — (75 ) — Total other income (expense), net (46 ) (271 ) (110 ) (3,206 ) Loss before income taxes (366 ) (2,853 ) (1,569 ) (9,426 ) Provision for income taxes (102 ) (49 ) (191 ) (89 ) Net loss (468 ) (2,902 ) (1,760 ) (9,515 ) Preferred dividends — — (334 ) (334 ) Net loss applicable to common shares $ (468 ) $ (2,902 ) $ (2,094 ) $ (9,849 ) Net loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average number of common shares



outstanding used to compute net loss per share



applicable to common shares Basic and diluted 70,969,246 64,913,364 71,072,587 64,886,183

Cantaloupe, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six months ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,760 ) $ (9,515 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Stock based compensation 3,129 3,149 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 68 2,657 Provision for expected losses 1,313 1,286 Provision for inventory reserve 342 768 Depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses 2,135 2,120 Depreciation included in costs of sales for rental equipment 518 1,054 Other 112 957 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,378 (2,987 ) Finance receivables 245 429 Inventory (6,802 ) (434 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (160 ) 243 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,555 ) 195 Operating lease liabilities (192 ) (526 ) Deferred revenue (18 ) (50 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,247 ) (654 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition (2,900 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (4,359 ) (970 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 11 Net cash used in investing activities (7,259 ) (959 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt facilities, net of issuance costs — 14,550 Repayment of debt facilities (407 ) (15,364 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 86 76 Payment of Antara prepayment penalty and commitment termination fee — (1,200 ) Net cash used in financing activities (321 ) (1,938 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,827 ) (3,551 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 88,136 31,713 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 76,309 $ 28,162 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid in cash $ 376 $ 615

Cantaloupe, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three months ended



December 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 U.S. GAAP net loss $ (468 ) $ (2,902 ) Less: interest income (445 ) (325 ) Plus: interest expense 475 596 Plus: income tax provision 102 49 Plus: depreciation expense included in costs of sales for rentals 254 515 Plus: depreciation and amortization expense in operating expenses 1,113 1,052 EBITDA 1,031 (1,015 ) Plus: stock-based compensation (a) 1,368 1,640 Plus: asset impairment charge (b) — 333 Adjustments to EBITDA 1,368 1,973 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,399 $ 958

Six months ended



December 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 U.S. GAAP net loss $ (1,760 ) $ (9,515 ) Less: interest income (918 ) (675 ) Plus: interest expense 953 3,881 Plus: income tax provision 191 89 Plus: depreciation expense included in costs of sales for rentals 518 1,054 Plus: depreciation and amortization expense in operating expenses 2,135 2,120 EBITDA 1,119 (3,046 ) Plus: stock-based compensation (a) 3,129 3,149 Plus: asset impairment charge (b) — 333 Adjustments to EBITDA 3,129 3,482 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,248 $ 436

(a) As an adjustment to EBITDA, we have excluded stock-based compensation, as it does not reflect our cash-based operations. (b) As an adjustment to EBITDA, we have excluded the non-cash impairment charges related to long-lived operating lease assets because we believe that these do not represent charges that are related to our core operations.

