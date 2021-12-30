Cantaloupe Enhances Seed™ With Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Integrations Through Partnership With HIVERY

Technology Offering Will Enhance Machine Merchandising Decisions for use with Seed Pro and Office, Helping Operators Drive Improved Vending Machine Performance

MALVERN, Pa. & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CTLP #autonomousretail—Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced its partnership with HIVERY, a data-science company that specializes in AI technology to streamline category management for retailers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Enhance™, a user-friendly AI and ML technology-based solution will be available to Cantaloupe Seed customers through its integration with the Seed™ platform, specifically Seed Pro™ and Seed Office™, making it an even more intelligent tool for customers.

“Cantaloupe strives to provide our retailers the right tools to determine the ideal product mix for their consumers; so, it’s critical to have the most accurate data insights to increase sales,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “Our partnership with HIVERY provides our customers with enhanced intelligent solutions driven by Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning to react to the way consumers shop and drive increased sales.”

“HIVERY Enhance™ delivers powerful new product recommendations and targeted space-to-sales optimization using proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms to boost top-line revenue and improve operations efficiency,” states Jason Hosking, CEO of HIVERY. “Cantaloupe’s mission is about delivering the best operational and payments platform for unattended retail. Data is so critical to this mission. At HIVERY, our philosophy has always been that ‘Data has a better idea™’ and we intend to unlock its genius to help Cantaloupe and its 20,000 plus customers grow and deliver that mission.”

This new integration will offer operators using Seed the following benefits:

Seamless data sharing between Seed and HIVERY Enhance™. For existing Seed customers, this offers an easy way to get these capabilities through Cantaloupe without having to integrate third-party tools.

Automatic and enhanced machine merchandising decisions from connecting AI/ML to operations sales data.

Increased revenue from prescribing a more desirable product selection based on your consumer behavior.

Smarter coil allocations derived from predictive analytics on sales data

A reduction in restocking trips.

Dynamic tools to merchandise machines at scale, across large operations.

About HIVERY. Data has a better idea™

At HIVERY we believe that ‘data has a better idea™’. Pioneering hyper-local retailing, HIVERY offers retail AI-driven strategy assortment simulation & optimization solutions to a growing number of CPG companies and retailers across the globe.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably and competitively.

