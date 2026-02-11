Canopy Unveils Canopy Bookkeeping to Eliminate Month-End Friction for Accounting and CAS Teams

Canopy brings the general ledger into practice management, eliminating tool switching and streamlining month-end close in a single platform

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#accounting--Canopy today announced Canopy Bookkeeping, a new bookkeeping intelligence module built natively into the Canopy platform. Canopy Bookkeeping is planned for general availability in Summer 2026.

Designed for accounting firms and Client Accounting Services (CAS) teams, Canopy Bookkeeping brings real-time general ledger visibility directly into daily workflows; helping firms close the books faster, connect bookkeeping directly to tasks and workflows, and deliver more proactive, insight-driven advisory services without adding another tool to their tech stack.

As firms expand bookkeeping and CAS offerings, many still rely on spreadsheets, email chains, and specialized close-automation tools to manage month-end work. These manual processes make it difficult to identify issues early, often pushing cleanup and corrections into a compressed close window. Canopy Bookkeeping is designed to replace that reactive model with ongoing visibility into client books throughout the month.

Unlike traditional bookkeeping or close-management tools, Canopy Bookkeeping continuously evaluates client financial data and surfaces a clear picture of data health in real time. The solution flags issues as they arise, creates tasks tied directly to underlying transactions in QuickBooks or Xero, and centralizes client collaboration inside Canopy, reducing the back-and-forth that often slows month-end close and creates unnecessary rework.

“Firms have told us they want fewer tools, earlier visibility, and easier collaboration with their clients,” said Hanna Bjornn, VP of Product at Canopy. “By bringing bookkeeping directly into Canopy and embedding AI that continuously reviews the books, we give teams one place to work reducing manual cleanup, catching issues earlier, and giving bookkeepers confidence in the books all month long, not just at close.”

With built-in, configurable reports and reusable templates, Canopy Bookkeeping helps firms move beyond static financial statements to tell a clearer story about what’s happening in a client’s business. Ongoing visibility allows teams to catch errors, missed invoices, or meaningful shifts in performance before they become year-end surprises, supporting better planning, more accurate scoping, and higher-value advisory conversations.

Canopy Bookkeeping is designed to fit naturally into how firms already work in Canopy, without forcing new tools or processes. Tasks, collaboration, and reporting live alongside existing workflows, helping reduce non-billable effort and improve consistency across clients. For firm leaders, this creates a more scalable foundation for bookkeeping and CAS services while positioning practitioners as steady, trusted advisors.

Canopy Bookkeeping is currently in closed beta testing, with broader availability planned for summer 2026. Additional details will be shared closer to launch.

