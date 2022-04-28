Canopy Servicing Honored in 2022 American Business Awards®

Canopy received a Silver Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Canopy was honored with a Silver Stevie® Award for the Technical Innovation of the Year at organizations of up to 100 employees in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“I am humbled to have the Canopy team’s accomplishments recognized,” said Matt Bivons, CEO of Canopy Servicing. “To win a Stevie in the same year that we emerged from stealth, originated the first loan on our platform, and closed our Series A is more than I could have ever hoped for or imagined.”

Since Canopy’s first client originated and serviced a loan on Canopy in March 2021, we have continued to expand our platform to integrate with 12 best-of-breed BaaS partners, including Modern Treasury, Plaid, Stripe, Lithic, and Marqeta. Our BNPL Merchant Toolkit enables lenders to easily work with a portfolio of merchants and banks — something that is difficult to do with traditional loan management systems. While lending products have largely been the same for decades, Canopy’s clients are launching upwards of 40 differentiated products at a time.

“The company has demonstrated a very innovative solution that is much needed for existing banking services,” one judge observed. “Very innovative solution and solid business case,” another commented. “Super fast-growing company with an amazing technical innovative model,” noted a third.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

To learn more about the Canopy Servicing loan management and servicing platform, visit www.canopyservicing.com.

About Canopy Servicing

Canopy is a modern platform for managing and servicing loans. Our API-first architecture ensures any brand can embed financial products, bring those products to market quickly, and support those products with world-class service in a highly secure and compliant way.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Contacts

Media contact: Elise Cox media@canopyservicing.com