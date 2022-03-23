Canopy and Sivo Announce Pioneering Embedded Lending Partnership

Working with Canopy and Sivo, financial innovators can access debt capital in days and launch next-generation products faster than ever using best-in-class digital platforms with open APIs

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Canopy Servicing, the leading modern platform for managing and servicing loans, and Sivo, the first of its kind provider of debt-as-a-service, are combining their capabilities to enable Fintechs, neobanks, and brands to lend to users — by launching, funding, managing, and servicing loans — all at scale. Collectively, Canopy Servicing and Sivo have already demonstrated exceptional product market fit, with $6 billion in debt demand, $2 billion in disbursements, and more than 1,000% annual increase in loan originations. Through the partnership, companies looking to create innovative lending tools through Canopy’s platform will also have access to Sivo’s API for programmatic debt funding.

Historically, the process of seeking debt financing has been very difficult for companies of all sizes, as they’ve needed to negotiate complex agreements involving hefty legal expenses, high facility fees, and dilutive warrants. With Sivo and Canopy, companies can programmatically access debt financing and disburse funds to their borrowers with streamlined diligence that can unlock up to 10x leverage to bring products to market and scale in record time.

“Canopy and Sivo are breaking ground by offering configurable debt on-demand,” said Canopy CEO Matt Bivons. “Originators are able to request a debt line that matches their specific business goals and in turn offer personalized, transparent, and safer credit and lending products to their users. Canopy and Sivo’s partnership is about helping our clients go to market faster, with less risk overall and with greater transparency.”

Companies can configure unique credit products, launch them on Canopy’s loan management and servicing platform and partner with Sivo’s seasoned credit and risk experts to safely manage fast-growing programs. Canopy’s platform also calculates interest and fees in real time, allowing for real-time due diligence on Sivo’s platform. The transparency provided by Canopy and Sivo’s combined tech-first, embedded approach makes it possible for Sivo to extend leverage as lending programs hit key metrics and grow with their users.

“We are unlocking an opportunity for companies to bring the next generation of credit and lending products to market,” said Kate Hiscox, Co-Founder, and CEO of Sivo. “Traditional debt facilities can be slow, costly, dilutive, and inflexible. With Canopy and Sivo, financial innovators get access to debt capital with a clear path to 10x leverage in days and can bring products to market in weeks. Our partnership with Canopy is a natural fit because we’re both committed to supporting our clients with the modern technology and expert services they need to ensure new financial products are compliant, profitable, and valuable.”

For more information, please visit www.canopyservicing.com and www.sivo.com.

About Canopy

Canopy’s modern loan management and servicing platform helps Fintechs and banks service customer accounts through automations and APIs to help improve borrower repayment rates, increase net promoter scores, and decrease the cost of servicing for lending and credit card products.

About Sivo

Sivo is debt-as-a-service. Their Platform and API allows companies to lend to their users at scale with an easy to understand debt line that can provide lenders with 10x leverage in as little as 12 months without undergoing months of complex negotiations and strict or onerous terms including low advance rates and dilutive warrants. In the first six months since launch, Sivo generated $6 billion in demand for debt funding and is expected to hit over $10 billion by the end of 2022. The company raised $15M from Y Combinator, Maple VC, Dash Fund, Day One Ventures and Nordstar. Sivo is accessible globally, with a wait list in North America, UK, Europe, India, Latin America, South East Asia and Africa.

