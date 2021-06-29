Canon Releases RF 14-35mm f4L IS USM Lens; More Info at B&H

Canon has announced a new ultra-wide-angle zoom pairing a constant f/4 maximum aperture with L-series assets and advanced image stabilization





This zoom is an ideal all-in-one option for landscape, nature, and architectural photographers, covering a variety of wide-angle focal lengths to suit various subject types and sizes. The constant f/4 maximum aperture aids this range, too, and contributes to a smaller, lighter-weight lens that balances performance and portability. Additionally, somewhat unique among ultra-wides, this 14-35mm lens sports an Optical Image Stabilizer mechanism that compensates for up to 5.5 stops of camera shake, or up to 7 stops when paired with cameras featuring IBIS, for super-stable and sharp images when shooting handheld.

Canon RF 14-35mm f4L IS USM Lens



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1649221-REG/canon_4857c002_rf_14_35mm_f_4l_is.html

Key Features

RF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/22

Three Aspherical Elements

Super Spectra Coating

Sub-Wavelength Structure Coating

Air Sphere Coating

Fluorine Coating on Front Lens Element

Optical Image Stabilizer

Customizable Control Ring

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

As an L-series lens, advanced optical construction is de rigueur and specialized elements correct for a variety of aberrations to ensure high sharpness and accurate color rendering. Both Sub-Wavelength (SWC) and Air Sphere (ASC) coatings have been applied, too, which reduce flare and ghosting for high contrast and color fidelity when working in strong light.

Just like other L-series RF lenses, this zoom incorporates a Nano USM into its workings for smooth, quick, and quiet focusing performance that complements video and photo workflows. A minimum focusing distance of just 7.9″ yields maximum magnification of 0.38x, too, that is ideal for creating unique close-up shots with extended depth of field. The RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM also sports a programmable control ring at its base for settings control; it features dust- and weather-resistant construction, and comes with the matching EW-83P lens hood.

