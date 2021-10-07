Canon Medical Deepens Commitment to ‘Made for Life’ with Virtual Exhibition and Educational Experience

OTAWARA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Canon Medical announced today that due to recent developments in the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be attending all further relevant, major US-based global conferences in 2021, with a digital presence only. This includes the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2021 and ASTRO 2021. The company aims to deliver the best experience virtually rather than present physically and is enhancing their comprehensive virtual exhibition and educational platform to deliver a stand-out experience.

“We have included an assessment of the current rapid spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant, its effect on hospitalization rates and the associated incidence of breakthrough cases, in formulating our business decisions. We have also been listening to our customers from around the world and their many and varied concerns around this ongoing situation. And under the guidance of our ‘Made for Life‘ principles, considering our social responsibility to protect customers and peers at McCormick Place, and to ensure employees and their families’ safety, Canon Medical will be attending RSNA 2021 and ASTRO 2021 with a fully digital presence only,” said Mr. Toshio Takiguchi, President and CEO of Canon Medical Systems.

Canon Medical’s ‘Made for Life’ management philosophy translates into improving quality of life, a lifelong commitment to innovation and achieving lifetime partnerships, no matter what the challenges are. It ensures that Canon Medical’s business prioritizes the health, care and safety of patients, and those who care for them.

“Made for Life has never been more important or more valuable to us – guiding our response to Covid, meeting customers’ challenges and assisting in the care of patients,” added Mr. Takiguchi. “Our exciting virtual conference experience will provide opportunities to interact with Canon Medical business partners, to listen and learn from Canon Medical’s expert clinical partners, and to discover how Canon Medical’s continuing innovations are designed to care for patients and meet healthcare professionals’ needs in the post-Covid world.”

