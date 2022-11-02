Canon Announces EOS R6 Mark II, RF 135mm f/1.8 Lens, and Speedlite EL-5; First Look and More Information at B&H

Photography News: Canon has just revealed the upgraded EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera, a premium RF 135mm f/1.8 L lens, and mid-range Speedlite EL-5.





It’s hard to believe that the R6 came out over two years ago. As time continues to fly and the speed with which technology improves never seems to slow, we are fortunate to be getting a Canon R6 Mark II of this excellent camera already.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1733214-REG/canon_eos_r6_mark_ii.html

Key Features:

24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor

Full-width oversampled 4K 60p video recording

External 6K raw video and internal 4K with oversampling from 6K area

Canon Log 3

80% faster AF system

AF with deep learning technology for subject detection, including human, animal, vehicle, horses, trains, and airplanes

Movie recording that exceeds 30 minutes

Up to 12 fps shooting with mechanical shutter and 40 fps with electronic shutter

In-body image stabilization rated to 8 stops

Multi-function shoe

It may not look dramatically different, but it does get some key tweaks. The locking method on top dials should result in fewer accidental adjustments during operation. This camera is going to be a great pick for advanced amateurs.

Stills have gotten a speed boost with burst shooting up to 40 fps with the electronic shutter. Dual Pixel RAW has been unlocked for ultimate flexibility in post. The autofocus is one of the bigger updates with up to 80% faster performance. The deep learning algorithm can now recognize even more subject types. One can now lock on to humans, animals, horses, vehicles, trains, airplanes, and plenty more.

Video gets some nice updates with the ability to record in 4K up to 60p without any crop. Plus, the Canon R6 Mark II camera can output 6K raw video over HDMI to a compatible recorder, such as the Atomos Ninja V+, to record in ProRes RAW. The multi-function shoe expands functionality for extra accessories, including XLR adapters, microphones, and more.

We aren’t hurting for a premium portrait optic for R Series cameras (thanks to the 85mm f/1.2 L and its DS sibling), but it never hurts to get something nearly as fast and just a tad longer. That’s where the Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM sits. Primed to be the portrait prime for Canon shooters, the fast 135mm lens will create stunning images with a flattering perspective and exceptionally shallow depth of field.

Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1733226-REG/canon_rf_135mm_f_1_8_l.html

Key Features

RF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/1.8 to f/22

Nano USM AF System

Optical Image Stabilizer

Ultra-Low Dispersion Elements

Air Sphere Coating

Lens Function Buttons and Control Ring

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

It should go without question that this 135mm is meant to be a premium choice with sharp glass and minimal aberrations—it is an L Series lens after all. Canon has been going for it with its mirrorless systems and we are seeing a built-in Image Stabilizer, a rarity in a lens of this type. It should make handheld use much easier.

The lens’s exterior has all the marking of an L-Series optic. There is also a function button available for quick access to your most used tools.

Not exactly the most exciting segment, on-camera flashes serve an important role in many photographers’ bags. Here comes the Speedlite EL-5, a new mid-range option for Canon systems. The relatively compact size, especially compared to the flagship EL-1, should make it a solid everyday pick for slimmer mirrorless cameras. This is also the first flash unit that features the new multi-function shoe found on the EOS R6 Mark II, EOS R3, EOS R7, and EOS R10.

Learn More with B&H Explora EOS R6 Mark II, RF 135mm f/1.8 L, and Speedlite EL-5

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/canon-announces-eos-r6-mark-ii-rf-135mm-f18-l-and-speedlite-el-5

