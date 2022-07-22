Candy Digital and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Announce Digital Collectibles Partnership

The new 2022 Hall of Fame ICON Series will feature official digital collectibles celebrating 30 of baseball’s greatest players

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Candy Digital, a next generation digital collectibles company, and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum today announced a new partnership that establishes Candy Digital as the Museum’s official licensee of digital collectibles. This new partnership will celebrate baseball and its history through the introduction of the Baseball Legends Series, which will consist of a range of official digital collectibles that showcase the sport’s greatest players and recreate rare historical artifacts from the Hall of Fame’s incredible and unparalleled collection.

The 2022 Hall of Fame ICON Series is the inaugural entry into the Baseball Legends Series. It has been curated for fans to tap into the history of the sport by featuring 30 players enshrined in the Museum across multiple decades. Among the players featured in the series are Tom Seaver, Johnny Bench, and Ryne Sandberg. Fans will be able to start collecting on Tuesday, August 2, with digital packs available for purchase in two different types of formats:

2022 Hall of Fame ICON Series – 10-ICON Pack: 1,500 of these packs containing 10 Hall of Fame ICON Series digital collectibles will be available for $249 each. Each pack is guaranteed to contain at least one ICON that has a rarity of Rare or higher.

1,500 of these packs containing 10 Hall of Fame ICON Series digital collectibles will be available for $249 each. Each pack is guaranteed to contain at least one ICON that has a rarity of Rare or higher. 2022 Hall of Fame ICON Series – 4-ICON Pack: There will be 5,000 packs of these packs that each contain four Hall of Fame ICON Series digital collectibles and will be available for $99 each. Each of these packs is guaranteed to contain at least one ICON of the Uncommon rarity or higher. Collectors will also have the chance to obtain an ultra rare Ken Griffey Jr. digital collectible insert, of which there will be only 24.

“Sharing baseball’s storied history with its passionate fans is core to our mission and digital collectibles provide us with an entirely new way for our fans to learn about the game’s legends and interact with the incredible artifacts from our collection,” said National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum President Josh Rawitch. “We are proud to partner with Candy Digital to bring the 2022 Hall of Fame ICON Series to life.”

Each of the featured 30 players in the 2022 Hall of Fame Icon Series will have distinct versions and ICON rarities (Core, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary) available for fans to collect and trade. Candy Digital’s world-class digital artists and designers used officially licensed, archival photos and video from Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Museum to celebrate each players’ unique contributions to the sport. Future collections will feature additional Hall of Fame players and bring to life historical artifacts from the Museum’s archives in digital form using 3D scanning technology.

“Baseball has a rich, storied history that creates a deep bond between the sport and its fans. Celebrating the players that have made baseball great has been a key part of our focus since day one,” said Scott Lawin, CEO of Candy Digital. “We’re thrilled to be launching the Baseball Legends Series to introduce unique digital collectibles that connect the next generation of baseball fans to the history of the sport in exciting new ways.”

In addition to the 2022 Hall of Fame ICON Series, Candy Digital will be introducing the first-ever Hall of Fame Induction Digital Collectible that will be able to be redeemed for free by fans attending this week’s Hall of Fame Weekend events in Cooperstown, NY. This dynamic digital collectible will feature the names and pictures of the 2022 inductees, which include Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler, Buck O’Neil, and David Ortiz.

The 2022 Hall of Fame ICON Series and 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Digital Collectible are officially licensed through Licensing Partners International, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s licensing agency, and will be minted on the Palm blockchain, an environmentally friendly Ethereum-compatible side-chain with a nearly 0% carbon footprint, and available for sale on Candy’s website.

Additional information and updates can be found at www.candy.com/mlb.

Candy Digital is a next generation technology company that designs and develops officially licensed, premium digital collectibles that connect people to their passions. Candy’s team of world-class digital artists, designers, and technologists are developing a broad range of digital collectibles that are reimagining fandom.

Candy Digital is an official digital collectible partner of Getty Images, Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, Netflix, the Race Team Alliance, and the WWE. Candy operates digital collectible ecosystems where fans and collectors are able to purchase, trade, and share authentic digital collectibles to deepen their love of the sports, media and culture.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is an independent not-for-profit educational institution, dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the historical development of baseball and its impact on our culture by collecting, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting its collections for a global audience as well as honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to our National Pastime. Opening its doors for the first time on June 12, 1939, the Hall of Fame has stood as the definitive repository of the game’s treasures and as a symbol of the most profound individual honor bestowed on an athlete. It is every fan’s spiritual home, with its stories, legends and magic shared from generation to generation.

Licensing Partners International (LPI) provides world-class trademark licensing and brand development services that elevate brands and foster greater brand loyalty. LPI delivers enhanced consumer connections through best-in-class brand extension platforms, traditional and e-commerce retail, and innovative marketing and brand storytelling. LPI partners with leading sports, entertainment, consumer, and lifestyle brands to develop customized branded merchandise programs and provide industry-leading brand management tools and resources. Backed by nearly 40 years of brand licensing experience, industry relationships, and expertise, Licensing Partners International is an affiliate of CLC, a division of LEARFIELD.

