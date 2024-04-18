Camunda Announces Camunda Connect 2024 Partner Award Winners

BP3 Global, Capital BPM and Cognizant Spotlighted for Impact in Delivering Process Orchestration Value and Solutions





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CamundaCon—Camunda, the leader in process orchestration, announced the winners of its Camunda Connect 2024 Partner Awards. Taking place at the fourth annual Camunda Connect Summit, the awards recognize impact and contribution from partners delivering automation solutions with Camunda to accelerate their clients’ digital transformation initiatives.

Leading the awards is Process Orchestration Partner of the Year winner BP3 Global, recognized for overall excellence in multiple facets of innovation, executive alignment, sales results and more. BP3 Global also won top honors in the EMEA Regional Partner of the Year category and has excelled in client service delivery, helping clients advance their process orchestration maturity and strategic automation efforts, achieving exceptional business outcomes. In addition, they have contributed multiple Connectors available in the Camunda Marketplace, making it easier for teams to scale process orchestration.

“ We are committed to advancing the use of process orchestration, so our clients can achieve executive alignment, scale their digital transformation efforts, and meet their business goals,” said Scott Francis, CEO, BP3 Global. ”Because we believe that if your business matters, your process matters. Our proven track record of success in developing advanced automation programs in combination with Camunda’s innovative platform capabilities enables clients to think strategically and holistically about automation. We’re proud of the work we’re doing with Camunda and grateful to be recognized as both Process Orchestration and EMEA Regional Partner of the Year.”

Cognizant was named Global Partner of the Year for 2024 in recognition for its outstanding growth and service to clients across the world. Camunda and Cognizant share customers in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. Cognizant is an active partner in the Camunda community, contributing their deep expertise and thought leadership by guiding clients through broad and strategic transformation efforts enabling automation for large-scale impact with process orchestration. They are also a top contributor to the Camunda Marketplace having delivered multiple Connectors.

Capital BPM won the Americas Regional Partner of the Year award for its focus and velocity within the past year. In addition, Capital BPM is a top Camunda training contributor, sharing and spreading their expertise, making a positive impact toward the community’s knowledge and Camunda Academy resources.

“ Camunda partners demonstrate an above-and-beyond commitment to sharing their expertise and resources, enabling their clients to accelerate the benefits they gain from process orchestration adoption and maturity, scale their end-to-end automation, and meet their business and digital transformation goals,” said Christiana Christenson, global vice president, partners at Camunda. “ We’re proud to collaborate with all of our partners and particularly congratulate this year’s CamundaConnect Award recipients for continuing to drive successful outcomes for their clients.”

