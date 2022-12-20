CAMS Subsidiary Ranks #14 on HBJ’s 2022 Cybersecurity List

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A subsidiary of Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), CAMS Bluewire Technology, announced today that it ranked #14 on the Houston Business Journal’s 2022 Largest Houston-area cybersecurity companies.

The 16 companies on the list are ranked by total company-wide revenue for 2021 and total employees in the Houston area. CAMS Bluewire ranked 14th, with a total revenue of $5.1 million for 2021.

“We are pleased to make once again the HBJ’s list of Largest Cybersecurity Companies in Houston,” said Jimmy Wyble, president of CAMS Bluewire Technology. “Cybersecurity is at the forefront of what we do every day, and we continue to find new and innovative ways to combat this ever-evolving threat. As long as there is a cybersecurity threat, Bluewire will be on the front lines leading the way for our clients.”

CAMS Bluewire is a full-service IT Support and consulting firm headquartered in Houston. It delivers managed services, phone systems, hosting, cybersecurity, and consulting services nationwide. Established in 2002 and then acquired by CAMS in 2007, CAMS Bluewire was recognized in the 2013 INC. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in America and HBJ’s 2014 List of Largest Houston-area Computer Network and System Integrators. CAMS Bluewire recently ranked #12 in HBJ’s 2021 Largest Houston-area Cybersecurity Companies.

For more information on CAMS Bluewire’s cybersecurity service offerings, visit: www.bluewiretech.com

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Asset Management, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Optimization services for energy and infrastructure assets. We add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ assets throughout the U.S. and internationally. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. For more information, visit www.camstex.com.

Contacts

Corporate Communications



Hailey Bui



713.358.9736 | hbui@camstex.com