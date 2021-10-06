Cambridge Savings Bank Introduces Money Management – A Tool for Consumers to Improve Their Financial Well-Being

Money Management from MX promotes financial literacy and empowers Americans to access powerful insights on their spending, savings, debt, and more

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cambridge—Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB), a full-service mutual bank with a customer-first approach and more than $5 billion in assets, unveiled its personal finance visualization tool, Money Management, to add to the suite of digital, user-friendly resources available to CSB and Ivy Bank customers.

CSB introduced its Money Management tool, in partnership with MX, as a response to Americans’ concerns about their financial health. An Experian survey from last year revealed that 69 percent of respondents were concerned about their personal finances, while 59 percent were worried about paying down existing debt. By developing a deeper understanding of consumer needs, CSB’s products and services are rolled out to support the way consumers want to interact with their banks. The bank also offers resources that provide digital financial education and fraud prevention best practices.

Designed to help consumers take control of their financial health and interact with their finances in a more meaningful way, Money Management empowers users to responsibly oversee their spending, savings, and financial accounts by providing tools and resources to:

Visualize Their Financial Life: View all accounts, including bank, retirement accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and more from other financial institutions, in one central dashboard that enables users to visualize their full financial picture, including their overall net worth.

Set Budgets and Manage Debt: Monthly spending data will be reported to allow consumers the flexibility to create budgets, plan how to allocate their funds, and update projected income as needed. With the ability to link to aggregated accounts, individuals will be able to access balances, APR, last payment dates, and minimum payments due to control and eliminate debt.

Uncover Trends: Users have the freedom to sort by date range, subcategories, and transactions to better understand their finances and gain insight into how they are spending, realize trends in their transaction history, as well as track their income and savings.

“Money Management will inspire our customers to help them get on the right financial path by providing simple, yet powerful instruments that stretch beyond the basics to help them identify spending and budgeting habits, and improve their financial well-being,” said Susan Nachtigall, SVP Head of Digital Banking, Cambridge Savings Bank. “Complementing our digital tools, CSB will always have dedicated in-branch and call center team members available to ensure customers have access to live financial wellness support, in addition to the in-person and virtual financial education classes we offer to the communities we serve.”

Through the power of financial literacy, CSB aims to play a pivotal role in enabling better financial outcomes for its customers and communities, especially to those most in need, such as low-to-moderate income individuals and families.

CSB added Money Management to its digital offerings through its partnership with MX, a financial platform that enables financial institutions and Fintechs with the ability to give their customers access to personalized, actionable insights about their financial health.

Money Management can be easily accessed within CSB and Ivy Bank’s Online and Mobile Banking platforms to give both bank’s customers a holistic view of how, where, and when their money is being spent and key insights on how to help improve their financial well-being. For more information on all the features and functionality that Money Management offers, please visit cambridgesavings.com/money-management.

About Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank is a full-service banking institution with over $5 billion in assets. As a mutual bank, CSB is committed to improving the quality of life of our employees, customers and the communities we serve. One of the oldest and largest community banks in Massachusetts, Cambridge Savings Bank offers a full line of individual and business banking services across a robust Greater Boston-based branch network and through digital banking solutions for commercial, small business and consumer customers. To learn more about how we can meet your needs, visit us at cambridgesavings.com, or better yet, come meet us to help you make the most out of your banking relationship. Member FDIC.

About Ivy Bank

Ivy Bank is a digital-only division of Cambridge Savings Bank, a well-established community bank that has been helping customers improve their financial well-being since 1834 throughout the Greater Boston area. Ivy was created to bring that same approach to customers outside of CSB’s traditional market area and enable consumers to interact with their finances in a more meaningful way. With headquarters located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, CSB is immersed in one of the top technology-driven cities in the US, leading to an innovative and user-friendly digital banking experience through Ivy Bank. CSB takes pride in providing through Ivy the security of a traditional bank, while offering the higher-interest rates of a digital bank. Visit us at ivybank.com. Member FDIC.

About MX

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world’s financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and Fintechs, providing them with the industry’s most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and Fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.

