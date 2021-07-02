Cambridge Mechatronics Launches Best in Class Driver ICs for Shape Memory Alloy Applications

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambridge Mechatronics Limited (CML), world leaders in system level solutions for Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) applications, is pleased to announce CM401, CML’s own driver chip for SMA actuators. CM401 incorporates the latest versions of CML’s world leading SMA control firmware that enables submicron control of the company’s patented lens shift OIS actuators for smartphone cameras.





The first shipment of CM401 chips has been made for a premium smartphone handset launching soon. CM401 consists of a built-in MCU, flash memory, SRAM, and CML’s proprietary power delivery, position sensing and precision control logic, specially tailored for SMA actuators.

Andrew Osmant, Managing Director of Cambridge Mechatronics writes:

“This marks a very significant company milestone for CML. The expansion of our business to also sell silicon means that customers using our patented SMA platform, driver IC and firmware together will gain the benefits of unrivalled performance and the shortest time to market. Our fully integrated business model supports the customer project from conception all the way to mass production.”

The Cambridge Mechatronics CM401 is customized for driving SMA-based lens shift OIS actuators, but is only the first in a family of high performance driver ICs for precise control of camera actuators and other SMA-based applications such as 3D sensing, haptics and many more. Further announcements as CML launches other driver ICs in the family will follow over the forthcoming months.

CM401 is in mass production and is available for sampling now through CML’s distribution partner. To learn more, please contact CML at https://www.cambridgemechatronics.com/en/contact/Enquiries/.

About Cambridge Mechatronics

Cambridge Mechatronics Limited (CML) is a world-leading developer of mechanical, optical, electrical, silicon and software designs for system level solutions using its Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) platform technology. Solutions such as actuators based on SMA wire (which is as thin as a human hair) can be controlled to the accuracy of the wavelength of light. These actuators are shipping in the 10s of millions of units per year in top tier flagship smartphones, and are particularly suited to applications that require high levels of precision and force, in a fast, compact and lightweight design.

