Cambridge GaN Devices Presents the Sustainable Future of Power Electronics Now, at APEC 2023

Sunday 19th to Thursday 23rd March, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, will present several papers at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) covering strategic views on sustainability and deep-dive technology analysis. Executives from the company will chair two sessions, and on booth 305, CGD will present demos using proven reference designs and evaluation boards plus new and established GaN eco-system partnerships.

GIORGIA LONGOBARDI | CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CGD “The power electronics community and the wider world are now accepting that gallium nitride technology can play a huge role in enabling sustainable electronics solutions that are more efficient, have high performance and are more compact. At important international events such as APEC, we have an opportunity to explain and demonstrate our technology to an audience drawn from many different industries and markets.”

CGD will present four papers at APEC:

Tuesday 21st March, 11.05AM-11.30AM – ‘An Overview of GaN Dynamic Rds(ON) and Quantifying Performance Benefits of 0V GOFF in Real Applications’ , with Peter Comiskey, Director of Applications Engineering at CGD.

, with Peter Comiskey, Director of Applications Engineering at CGD. Tuesday 21st March, 11.05AM-11.30AM – ‘Meeting Carbon Goals with GaN’ , with Giorgia Longobardi, CEO, CGD.

, with Giorgia Longobardi, CEO, CGD. Tuesday 21st March, 1.30PM-2.00PM – Exhibitor Seminar: ‘ICeGaN™ 650V Power GaN ICs bring efficiency, robustness and reliability for high power applications to the next level’ , with Giorgia Longobardi, CEO, CGD.

, with Giorgia Longobardi, CEO, CGD. Thu 23rd March, 3PM-3.25PM – ‘A GaN HEMT with Exceptional Gate Overvoltage Robustness’, with Virginia Tech University and Daniel Popa, Director of Innovation & Research, CGD.

Peter DiMaso, VP Business Development Americas will chair session IS19, WBG applications, at 8.30AM (EST) on Thursday 23rd March, and Peter Comiskey, Director of Applications Engineering will chair session IS25 on Wide Bandgap (WBG) devices at 1.45 PM (EST), also on Thursday 23rd March.

On booth 305, CGD will present a range of demos designed to showcase industry’s first easy-to-use and scalable 650 V GaN HEMT family. ICeGaN™ H1 single-chip eMode HEMTs can be driven like a MOSFET, without the need for special gate drivers, complex and lossy driving circuits, negative voltage supply requirements or additional clamping components. The displays include half-bridge, 350W LLC, 350W PFC, 65W QRF and 3kW LLC evaluation circuits, plus a thermal demo and an example of a 3kV photo voltaic solar inverter developed using GaN in partnership with Neways.

ANDREA BRICCONI | CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, CGD “It’s an exciting time to be a power electronics engineer, and CGD wants to engage with as many of you as we can, to hear your ideas and to share our technology.”

ENDS

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) is a fabless semiconductor company spun-out by Professor Florin Udrea and Dr Giorgia Longobardi from Cambridge University in 2016 to exploit a revolutionary technology in power devices. Now in the scale-up phase, our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness and is suitable for high volume production. CGD’s ICeGaN™ technology is protected by a strong IP portfolio which constantly grows based on the company’s leading innovation skills and ambitions. In addition to the multi-million seed fund and Series A and B private investments, CGD has so far successfully secured four projects funded by iUK, BEIS and EU (Penta). The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market has been fundamental in early market traction of its proprietary technology.

Contacts

Andrea Bricconi



Chief Commercial Officer



CGD



+49 1732410796



andrea.bricconi@camgandevices.com

Jeffreys Building



Suite 8



Cowley Road



Cambridge



CB4 0DS

Worldwide Agency



Nick Foot



BWW Communications



+44-7808-362251



nick.foot@bwwcomms.com