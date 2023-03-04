Cambridge GaN Devices Announces Latest Webinar: State-of-the-art GaN Architectures and Future Concepts

Second episode in series broadcasts at 6.00-7.00pm CET, Tuesday, 14th March: Click to Register

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, today announced the second in its series of webinar tutorials targeting designers, engineers and managers who are evaluating gallium nitride (GaN) power devices. At 6pm CET on Tuesday 14th March, CGD’s Chief Technology Officer, Professor Florin Udrea will present on ‘State-of-the-art architectures and future concepts in GaN technology for power electronics’. A Q&A session will follow.

Florin UdrEa | Chief technology Officer, CGD



“We are aware of the challenges the world is currently facing: an enormous increase in energy consumption leading to climate change and global warming. This is why CGD focuses on GaN, a Wide Bandgap (WBG) material which enables highest efficiency and high switching frequencies.



But we also understand the challenges designers, engineers, our customers are facing when working with GaN: specifically easy-of-use and reliability. This webinar mainly addresses the first issue, but also makes key points concerning the second, both through the introduction of the new concept of ICeGaN™. Finally, we will conclude with a look at what could be next for GaN.”

During this series, CGD’s GaN experts share their insights on GaN for efficient power conversion and how CGD’s HV technology, ICeGaN™, enables ease of use and delivers the highest performance. In the first instalment, ‘Powering up The Future with GaN’, Andrea Bricconi, Chief Commercial Officer, CGD introduced the basics of GaN, and positioned it in relation to traditional silicon solutions and silicon carbide (SiC), highlighting the potential benefits of the broad adoption of GaN.

ICeGaN™ 650 V GaN ICs are single-chip eMode HEMT devices that can be driven like a MOSFET, without the need for special gate drivers, complex and lossy driving circuits, negative voltage supply requirements or additional clamping components. Devices are extremely reliable and rugged, suitable for demanding applications environments.

To register for the upcoming webinar, please click here. The webinars will also be available to view or download from CGD’s website.

About Cambridge GaN Devices



Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) is a fabless semiconductor company spun-out by Professor Florin Udrea and Dr Giorgia Longobardi from Cambridge University in 2016 to exploit a revolutionary technology in power devices. Now in the scale-up phase, our mission to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness and is suitable for high volume production. CGD’s ICeGaN™ technology is protected by a strong IP portfolio which constantly grows based on the company’s leading innovation skills and ambitions. In addition to the multi-million seed fund and Series A and B investment rounds, CGD has so far successfully secured four projects funded by iUK, BEIS and EU (Penta). The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market has been fundamental in early market traction of its proprietary technology.

www.camgandevices.com

