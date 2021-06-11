Cambium Learning Group Named to GSV EdTech 150

List recognizes most transformational companies in Education Technology

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambium Learning Group announced today it has been named to The GSV EdTech 150 list, which recognizes the world’s leading, most transformational education technology companies.

Cambium Learning was chosen from 2,000 venture capital and private equity-backed companies across several factors evaluated on their revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach, and margin profile. GSV estimates that these 150 companies together reach approximately 3 billion people — close to half of the global population — and generate approximately $20 billion in revenue.

GSV launched its inaugural list of leaders in education technology in 2020 with the EdTech 50, and with rapid growth in the sector, increased this year’s list to 150.

“Over the past year, Cambium has been fortunate to see tremendous growth across all of our business units as we strived to share our products and services with both students and educators who needed them most,” said John Campbell, CEO of Cambium Learning. “It is an honor to be recognized by GSV as a company that is transforming the edtech industry during such a pivotal time in education.”

“Congratulations to Cambium Learning Group for being selected for the GSV EdTech 150,” said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV. “When we launched the EdTech 50 last year, none of us knew the impact that a global pandemic would bring to education. COVID-19 brought 1.6 billion learners online overnight, ushering in the dawn of digital learning, and those we recognize today certainly met the moment. Cambium Learning Group has responded to unprecedented demand and growth with what GSV calls Weapons of Mass Instruction — and we look forward to seeing what you do next.”

To arrive at its listing, GSV evaluated companies across several factors:

VC or PE-backed private companies in Digital Learning, excluding companies that are public or have filed to be public

Companies that are post-Series A in their development with the exception of bootstrapped companies that have achieved meaningful scale with $10+ million in revenue

Organic top-line growth at over 30%

The selection is determined by GSV’s internally-developed scoring system that applies scores across several KPIs including revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach and margin profile. To see the full list of companies selected for the GSV EdTech 150, please visit www.asugsvsummit.com/edtech-150.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.



Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

ASU+GSV Summit



The ASU+GSV Summit is an annual event hosted by Arizona State University and GSV connecting leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. The 2020 Summit welcomed over 15,000 attendees from more than 135 countries, including leading educators, innovators, investors, strategists, foundation leaders, media, and policy makers across the “Pre-K to Gray” global education and skills sectors. Previous keynote speakers include, President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Common, Justice Sandra Day O’ Connor, Richard Branson, John Legend, President Vincente Fox, Gloria Steinem, and Howard Schultz, among others.

Contacts

John Jorgenson



CMO, Cambium Learning Group



520.204.2452 / john.jorgenson@cambiumlearning.com