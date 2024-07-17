CallRail Launches AI-Powered Convert Assist

New product is the first from innovation program, CallRail Labs

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CallRail, the AI-powered lead intelligence platform, today announced Convert Assist, a new product that combines generative and conversational AI to bring purposely applied, easy-to-use lead conversion solutions to SMBs.





Convert Assist brings together three successful alpha features – action plans, call coaching and smart follow up – from the company’s innovation program, CallRail Labs. These features combined bring CallRail customers a fast and effective way to personalize conversations with leads and accelerate response times to increase conversion rates.

Improving lead-to-sale conversion is always top of mind for business owners, however, many struggle to stay on top of their lead pipeline due to a lack of resources.

“As a marketer myself, I understand the value of each and every lead, and how important it is to provide a personalized response to each one, quickly,” said Laura Beussman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at CallRail. “Most customers expect a response from a business within hours, and are most likely to go with whoever responds first. Convert Assist is a game changer for the industry that will help SMBs capture more leads and turn them into paying customers. I’m excited we’re able to take the innovations coming out of CallRail Labs and launch a new, AI-driven product that will make an immediate impact for our customers.”

Convert Assist is the only solution in the market that combines conversational and generative AI to:

Auto-generate easy to understand next steps for every lead, based on all prior calls with your business, to ensure timely, personalized follow ups that increase lead conversion

Automatically draft ready to send email messages or call back content to enable quick and customized re-engagement

Provide real-time call coaching to front-line agents to improve conversations and customer experience

“As a small business, working smarter, not harder is a necessity,” said Tracey Fraizer, office manager at Remedy Plumbing. “Leads are expensive, and Convert Assist is the key to ensuring we’re able to maximize conversations with all our leads without letting any fall through the cracks. And if we book just one more job, the solution pays for itself.”

Convert Assist is the latest addition to CallRail’s suite of AI solutions – including Conversation Intelligence and Premium Conversation Intelligence. CallRail partners with AssemblyAI to power AI solutions with the most accurate speech-to-text AI model available, trained on 12M+ hours of real conversational data. This ensures CallRail customers get the highest quality AI insights and generative content possible.

To learn more about Convert Assist, visit www.callrail.com/convert-assist.

About CallRail



CallRail is the AI-powered lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use insights surfaced by AI to optimize their marketing.

Founded in 2011, CallRail has grown its award-winning platform from G2 top-rated inbound call tracking software to include form tracking, AI-driven Conversation Intelligence™, and business communications products. Fitting seamlessly into existing workflows, CallRail integrates with leading marketing and sales software including HubSpot, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google Ads and Analytics.

Additionally, CallRail’s Partner Program offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. CallRail makes it easier for its partners to expand services, attract customers with greater lifetime value, and share revenue from referral sales.

CallRail has been featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for multiple consecutive years. The Atlanta-based company has earned spots on Inc. Magazine’s 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Best Places to Work list. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com.

