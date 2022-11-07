Caller ID Reputation Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification and Launches a Suite of Enterprise Solutions

Rigorous audit validates Caller ID Reputation as a trusted telephony auditing platform partner, which is crucial for highly regulated industries. Caller ID Reputation launches additional enterprise solutions for organizational transparency for contact centers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Caller ID Reputation, the leading solution in providing a comprehensive view of customer business calls in the last mile of the call flow by scoring data to protect brand integrity and improve call deliverability proactively, announced the successful completion of its System Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. The American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA) developed the SOC 2® Type 1 auditing standards, requiring all security practices and processes to meet or exceed AICPA Trust Service Criteria.

“Enterprise organizations need to know that they are putting their trust in a secure environment,” said Joseph Alcaraz, Founder of Caller ID Reputation. “Caller ID Reputation takes the responsibility of the customer data seriously, and our successful SOC 2 Type 1 audit attests to this. The compliance and security give our enterprise-class solutions peace of mind.”

Conducted by Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP, the audit affirms that Caller ID Reputation’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 standards for security, availability, process integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Caller ID Reputation also announces an expanding menu of new products and services tailored to the formation of Caller ID Reputation’s enterprise solutions business unit.

“As more companies are experiencing an increase in outbound number flagging, we recognize the drastic need for enterprise-grade solutions to better equip organizations with resources to optimize overall number health, leading to higher call connections and phone channel success,” said Alcaraz. “Caller ID Reputation’s investment in the future of broad-scale enterprise solutions to have clear visibility into their calling practices and inform whether there are inconsistent implementation on their existing tech-stacks—returns the power back into the legitimate organizations and their contact centers.”

At launch, Caller ID Reputation Enterprise Solutions offerings will include:

DialSmart – Caller ID Reputation offers Customers the ability to purchase phone numbers that have been pre-conditioned and designation free for their outbound dialing efforts.

– Caller ID Reputation offers Customers the ability to purchase phone numbers that have been pre-conditioned and designation free for their outbound dialing efforts. DialRight – Caller ID Reputation allows customers to audit their calling lists to confirm leads/consumers on the ‘Do Not Contact/Call’ lists.

– Caller ID Reputation allows customers to audit their calling lists to confirm leads/consumers on the ‘Do Not Contact/Call’ lists. NumberSafe – Customers’ ultimate protection on their inbound numbers that do not originate any outbound calling through a robust scrubbing solution built to ensure inbound numbers are protected and secured.

About Caller ID Reputation®

Caller ID Reputation delivers outbound calling confidence to enterprises, both large and small, by proactively providing health checks of your outbound numbers at the geographic, device type, and even carrier level offering the only truly ubiquitous service of its kind in the US. Caller ID Reputation provides comprehensive health monitoring of organizations that perform outbound phone calls and call connections. The offering makes Caller ID Reputation the last mile of the call flow, enabling enterprises control over how they are displayed across the telephony channel. Learn more at calleridreputation.com.

Contacts

April Wong



619-885-7669



april@calleridreputation.com